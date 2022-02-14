Kanye West sends estranged wife Kim Kardashian a truckload of roses, ‘My Vision is Krystal Klear’

Kim Kardashian received a truckload of roses from Kanye West. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Kanye West isn’t giving up on his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian.

The rapper decided to make a grand gesture to the mother of his children and shared the photos on social media.

Despite both parties dating other people recently, Kanye felt Valentine’s Day was the day to go all out to try and woo Kim.

Kanye West sends a truckload of roses to Kim Kardashian

On Instagram, Kanye West wanted to show the world what he did for his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian.

He wrote, “MY VISION IS KRYSTAL KLEAR,” followed by several rose emojis.

The K’s for Krystal and Klear were a play on his and Kim’s names and another way to sweeten the deal. He even had the saying on the truck used to deliver the roses.

It appears that Kanye Wes isn’t giving up on Kim Kardashian, despite her relationship with Pete Davidson.

Who are Kanye West and Kim Kardashian dating?

Last year, Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West.

She remained single for months following the revelation but then stepped out with SNL star Pete Davidson last fall. The couple has been spotted out quite frequently and have even enjoyed vacationing together.

Kanye has been vocal about his disdain for Kim’s relationship, even threatening to beat up Pete. Meanwhile, the rapper had been spotted with Julia Fox several times. The two announced their split earlier today, which leaves Kanye open to reconciling with his wife.

Things have been intense over the last few days. Kanye ranted about Kim over the weekend, publicly saying several things about her on social media. He recently took aim at his estranged wife for allowing their daughter, North West, to make TikTok videos. He called her out, even including the social media platform’s rules.

Over the last several months, a lot has happened between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. While it’s clear he is hoping for reconciliation, it seems she is happy to continue dating Pete Davidson.

It’s unclear what Kim Kardashian’s reaction to the roses was, as she typically doesn’t acknowledge Kanye’s over-the-top gestures and comments within the media. She is happy to carry on with her life while keeping her head in the business game.

One thing’s for sure, Kanye West isn’t done with Kim Kardashian, and he’s willing to go above and beyond to let her know he wants to make their marriage work, even if she isn’t interested.