Kanye West wants his fans to scream ‘Kimye forever’ if they see Pete Davidson out in public

This weekend was filled with Super Bowl content, Valentine’s Day happenings, and Kanye West uploading unhinged content to his Instagram page.

Within the past few days, the rapper, known as “Ye,” has been posting photos to show his dedication to Kim Kardashian. Kardashian is the mother of Ye’s four children and the former couple is currently in the midst of divorce after nearly eight years together.

After a very public split and custody battle over their children, Kanye and Kim’s relationship has been all over every platform during the past few months.

After speculations and leaked paparazzi photos in late 2021, Kim was rumored to be dating SNL star and comedian Pete Davidson.

Although Kanye had also moved on with Uncut Gems actress Julia Fox, his girlfriend for six weeks, the two have since ended their relationship and Kanye has shown his public determination to woo back his former wife and keep his family together.

Kim and Kanye have four children together whom they are currently co-parenting — North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

In his Instagram post, he explained that when his fans see Pete out in public, he wants them to yell out “Kimye,” the joint couple name that was given to Kanye and Kim.

His caption stated, in true Kanye fashion with the use of all capital letters, "THANK YOU GUYS FOR YOUR SUPPORT OF MY FAMILY MY FAMILY MEANS MORE TO ME THAN ANY OTHER ACCOMPLISHMENT IN LIFE IF ANYONE LOVES ME AND MY FAMILY IF YOU SEE SKETE IN REAL LIFE SCREAM AT THE LOOSER AT THE TOP OF YOUR LUNGS AND SAY KIMYE FOREVER."

He also came up with his own nickname for the SNL actor, calling him Skete.

Kanye’s series of nine screenshots, made up of comments by followers, started with one user and snowballed from there. It read, “That’s what a real man does; fight for your family Ye.”

Another screenshot by an unknown user said, “Because if she ever REALLY loved you she’ll always love you. It’s on lock like nothing ever was. You and Kim are the greatest Romance of the 21st century, f**k Grace Kelly, f**k Marilyn Monroe – you both gave the world an ideal of harmonious beauty we could all strive for.”

Some fans who have followed the escapade between Kim and Kanye have been quick to show their support of the relationship, while others believe yelling at Pete Davidson is a “low blow.”

One fan, whose comment was mentioned in Kanye’s post, replied to him by writing “KIMYE FOREVER.”

Another user went the other route by commenting, “You’re asking people to harass Pete now? That’s low.”

Some fans were very realistic about the “bigger picture” aspect of his posts. One user wrote, “Negative energy breeds more negative energy. These posts are only viva push Kim further away and remind her of why she doesn’t want to be in the marriage.”

Other fans are happy to just be along for the ride. “This kanye arc gets better day by day and I love it,” a follower wrote.

With all of Kanye’s previous posts, fans can be sure that he will continue to publicly declare his love for Kim and show the vigor he has to keep his family together despite Pete being in the picture. As of now, neither Pete nor Kim have yet to take to social media to announce their feelings on Kanye’s recent posts.