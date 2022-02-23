Kim Kardashian did not attend Kanye West’s Donda 2 show but her lookalike Chaney Jones did

Kanye West’s estranged wife Kim Kardashian shown side-by-side with model Chaney Jones. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency & @chaneyjonesssss/Instagram

With Kanye West holding his Donda 2 listening party in Miami on Tuesday night, the rapper had plenty of his famous friends and colleagues at the show.

While his estranged wife Kim Kardashian and ex-girlfriend Julia Fox weren’t present, another woman Kanye has recently been linked to was among his guests.

That was none other than model Chaney Jones, who many fans have compared to Kim K, based on her outfits and overall appearance. Tuesday’s event seemed to further those comparisons.

Chaney Jones attended Kanye West’s Donda 2 event in Miami

On Tuesday evening, Kanye West’s Miami Donda 2 concert included more than a few songs referencing the proclaimed love of his life and the mother of his children, Kim Kardashian. One song even included a sample of Kim K’s SNL monologue, where she referred to her marriage to West. However, the portion used for Ye’s song intro left out the punchline.

While Kim wasn’t there to witness the event, Ye had Chaney Jones there for support. The model has been spotted with Ye over the past several weeks, even while he was still dating Julia Fox. One of those occasions was an exclusive listening party for Donda 2.

Jones shared a few photos on her Instagram on Tuesday where she’s wearing a black bra, leather pants, boots, and shades, similar to a look Kim K might have worn.

However, Jones changed things up for her appearance backstage at Miami’s LoanDepot Park for the Donda 2 event. According to TMZ, she wore a white bodysuit, heels, and sunglasses while she was with Ye in the arena.

The outlet also mentions that Jones’ sunglasses are “identical to the Rick Owens pair Kim wore” at one of Ye’s Donda listening parties last August.

A friend of Jones was with her for the event, sharing several images and videos on her Instagram Story, that showed Jones’ look. The screenshot below offers a view of Jones wearing the shades compared to Kim K’s Rick Owens sunglasses.

Another screenshot taken from behind Jones displays her full white leather outfit from head to toe and gives further reason to bring up those Kim K comparisons with her long dark hair.

In addition to Jones attending the event, two of Ye’s four kids were there, North and Saint. He also paraded out many guest artists, including DaBaby, Playboy Carti, Migos, Jack Harlow, Fivio Foreign, and Alicia Keys.

Kim Kardashian and Julia Fox are both in Milan

Ironically, Kanye’s estranged wife and ex-girlfriend were both in Milan, Italy, during Ye’s Donda 2 listening experience. As previously reported, Julia Fox arrived in Milan wearing a blue Yeezy GAP jacket.

According to the UK’s Daily Mail, Kim K is also in Italy as Milan Fashion Week is underway and will run through the end of February. She arrived wearing two unique PVC leather ensembles as she strolled around the city.

Kim attended previous listening events that Ye held in Los Angeles and Chicago. However, this one featured plenty of references towards her and her current boyfriend Pete Davidson, including performances of other artists’ songs where Ye mentioned Davidson or SNL in his verse.

Ye’s made it no secret over the past several weeks that he has beef with Davidson, even telling the SNL star that he’d never meet his kids. Ye also shared more than a few Instagram posts aimed at him, which got deleted soon after they went on his feed.

At least one of the new Donda 2 tracks, called Security, seems to reference a situation involving Ye’s dislike of Davidson where Ye leaked text messages showing Kim confronted him about the scary nature of his Instagram rants about her new boyfriend.

Many people believed that Donda 2 might officially release on Tuesday, but the full album has yet to arrive so far. Ye previously announced on his Instagram that the only way to obtain the new album upon its release was through his Stem Player. The device costs $200 plus shipping online and features various ways to listen to and alter music.