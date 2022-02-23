Kanye West’s Donda 2 concert in Miami featured Alicia Keys, Jack Harlow, Marilyn Manson, and more

Kanye West performed City of Gods with Fivio Foreign and Alicia Keys at the Donda 2 listening party. Pic credit: Kanye West/YouTube

On Tuesday night, Kanye West held a star-studded Donda 2 concert in Miami, serving as a listening party for the rapper to unveil songs from his newest album.

In Kanye fashion, it was a grand spectacle featuring a burning house surrounded by a large body of water and numerous individuals dressed in motorcycle gear roaming around the perimeter or standing as a group. Cars, motorcycles, and pyrotechnics were also featured in the production.

Kanye, now known as Ye, brought out a bevy of special guests to perform their hits, new Donda 2 tracks, and some of his songs from the first Donda album. Pusha T, Alicia Keys, Marilyn Manson, Migos, and Jack Harlow were just a few of those guests.

Kanye West brings out the guests for his Donda 2 concert in Miami

While many people may have thought Kanye West’s Miami concert was simply going to feature his complete album start to finish, the Donda 2 concert also included newer hits and performances of songs off 2021’s Donda.

According to XXL Mag, The Game made an early appearance for his track Eazy, featuring Ye. The Migos and Baby Keem showed up after more Donda 2 material played.

After moving through some of his new material in the opening portion of the event, Pusha T arrived to perform his new single Diet Coke, which Kanye helped produce.

Marilyn Manson and DaBaby joined Kanye West for his Donda 2 concert. Pic credit: Kanye West/YouTube

Also joining Ye during the listening party was Nail Tech rapper Jack Harlow who performed his verse from a new song called Louis Bag.

Towards the tail end of the event, Alicia Keys appeared and gave an impressive performance as she played piano and sang her vocals for City of Gods. Rapper Fivio Foreign joined to perform his hit song with Ye and Keys.

Sign up for our newsletter!

At one point, Ye brought out controversial artists DaBaby and Marilyn Manson for Jail off the first Donda album. The trio mostly stood within proximity of one another in the shallow water as the song played.

The show closed out with Ye performing another Donda hit, Off the Grid, alongside Playboy Carti and Fivio Foreign.

Along with the guests performing live, other new songs played at the event featuring the late XXXTentacion, Future, Travis Scott, and a surprise verse from Soulja Boy, who recently taunted Kanye on social media.

Ye’s Donda 2 event also featured some audio issues

While Kanye’s Donda 2 concert was live in Miami, it also played in IMAX theaters across the United States. In addition, the event was live-streamed on Kanye West’s YouTube channel and his Stem Player website.

West unveiled the Stem Player device last week, irritating many fans, as he announced it would be the only way to listen to Donda 2 upon release. The item, a walkman-style MP3 player, includes various audio features and effects but costs $200.

Many people speculated that Donda 2 might arrive at midnight on Tuesday, but that wasn’t the case. The listening party appeared to be the first time the new songs were made available for listeners in a widespread fashion.

His concert mostly went off without problems, although there were audio issues that popped up down the stretch. When rapper Fivio Foreign was performing, his vocals didn’t sync up with the music playing behind him, making for an awkward listening experience for those watching elsewhere.

Along with that, Ye had issues with the audio or microphone during his performance with Marilyn Manson and DaBaby, prompting him to throw the mic and keep going without one.

As of this report, the entire event is still available via Kanye West’s YouTube (below), starting at the 2:43:00 mark.

DONDA EXPERIENCE PERFORMANCE

Watch this video on YouTube

Kanye West’s Donda 2 album release date is TBA.