Soulja Boy taunts Kanye West about losing Kim Kardashian to Pete Davidson following Donda shade

Rapper Soulja Boy is the latest to get involved in Kanye West’s drama involving Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian.

The 31-year-old, also known as Big Draco, seems like he’s still upset after Kanye, who goes by Ye, left his verse off the Donda album last year.

Since he’s witnessed the ongoing social media rants regarding Ye’s estranged wife Kim K and her new boyfriend, Pete Davidson, Soulja Boy decided to take the opportunity to taunt Ye about it.

Soulja Boy taunts Kanye with video about losing Kim to Davidson

Taking to Instagram Live, Soulja Boy had some things to say about Ye’s recent antics on Instagram, which have included multiple posts targeting Kim’s new boyfriend, Pete Davidson.

One of those featured a fan’s photoshop that Ye shared featuring the Captain America: Civil War movie poster, only with various faces photoshopped on the superheroes.

Ye was on one side along with friends Drake, Travis Scott, and now-ex Julia Fox, while the other side featured Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian, Billie Elish, Kid Cudi, and Taylor Swift.

Kanye reaches a new low, targeting Pete Davidson, Kid Cudi, Kim Kardashian, Billie Eilish and Taylor Swift with childish Marvel IG memes https://t.co/AQPOJd5H74 pic.twitter.com/FzMpJL7Pe3 — Marlow Stern (@MarlowNYC) February 13, 2022

That Marvel-themed post, which Ye has since deleted, came into play in Soulja Boy’s comments directed at him. Soulja Boy reminded him that “Skete,” Ye’s nickname for Davidson, is now with Kim.

“Kanye, wake up. Skete got yo b***h n***a,” Soulja Boy says in his IG Live. “What you gonna do? Is you gon’ keep posting memes of Marvel versus Capcom? Or you gon’ lay the smackdown? That’s what the f*** you get, n***a.”

“N***a tried to play me. N***a, you know the f*** I’m is? I’m Big Draco. Now you running around Hollywood, crying like a b***h. [crying sounds] ‘Help me.’ F*** you, Kanye!”

Check out the full Soulja Boy Instagram Live video below via @rap on Instagram.

Soulja Boy had his verse cut from Ye’s Donda album

Based on Soulja Boy’s recent remarks towards Ye, he’s still a bit upset over being left off Ye’s popular album Donda, which arrived last year. Originally, Soulja Boy was to be on the song Remote Control, but Kanye replaced him with Young Thug.

Ye addressed leaving Soulja Boy off the verse during NORE’s Drink Champs podcast. During the episode, NORE asked Ye if Soulja’s verse was good. While Ye said it wasn’t, he praised Soulja Boy’s influence over today’s hip-hop artists.

After hearing of that, Soulja Boy blasted Kanye on Twitter, calling Donda a flop, suggesting he was “the first rapper with Kim Kardashian,” and even called out Ye to fight him.

It appeared they eventually patched things up with Ye apologizing to Soulja, telling him he should have let him know about his verse getting cut from the final song on Donda.

Fast forward to the present day, and it appears Soulja Boy still isn’t over Ye’s decision to exclude his verse from Donda. However, Soulja Boy has also been known to call out more than a few individuals or even companies in potential attempts to gain publicity.

His previous targets have included hip-hop superstar Drake several times and rappers Lil Yachty, Young Dolph, and Stunna 4 Vegas, among others.