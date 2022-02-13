Ciara and Russell Wilson ditched Drake’s party as soon as Future showed up

Ciara and Russell Wilson exit from Drake’s Super Bowl party in West Hollywood. Pic credit: Backgrid

A starstudded Super Bowl party hosted by Drake this weekend included Ciara and Russell Wilson among the guests, but they reportedly exited the event as soon as Ciara’s ex, Future, arrived.

The singer and her NFL husband were just recently at the NFL Honors ceremony, where Ciara wore a daringly low-cut dress and may have stolen the show as far as fashion goes.

However, a few nights later, they were in retreat mode at Drake’s party as they possibly wanted to avoid being there while Future was present.

Ciara and Russell Wilson exit Drake’s party after Future arrived

With the Super Bowl taking place in Los Angeles, all sorts of big parties are going on featuring celebrities as they enjoy the big weekend. Drake, who has a massive bet on the Super Bowl, held his party this past Saturday night in West Hollywood at the Pacific Design Center.

According to TMZ, Drake’s guests included Ciara with her hubby Wilson, as well as Lizzo, Teyana Taylor, Cardi B, Offset, and Jack Harlow. Ciara’s former fiance Future also showed up as a surprise guest, which probably caught Ciara and Wilson off guard.

Ciara wore another stunning outfit for the night out, which featured a long dress with slits up each side, revealing some leg and her tall black boots. She accessorized with sparkling jewelry.

Her husband wore all black, including a sleek button-up shirt and shiny shoes. A sparkling necklace completed Wilson’s look.

However, they reportedly left the event once Future arrived, with cops escorting them to their vehicle (below). The couple’s early exit was likely due to Future and Ciara’s rough breakup and the fallout over the years.

Pic credit: Backgrid

Ciara and Future were previously engaged, share son

In Ciara and Future’s brief dating history, Future first confirmed they were dating in January 2013, although they’d been seen together in public outings ahead of that, prompting speculation.

The couple got engaged in October 2013, with Future giving Ciara a 15-carat emerald-cut engagement ring worth approximately $500,000. However, almost a year later, Ciara called things off due to Future cheating on her, a source told US Magazine.

Shortly after the breakup, she also returned that expensive ring, as her friends reportedly told Page Six that the couple was “definitely not getting back together.” Based on details via BET, Future cheated with stylist Tyrina Lee.

Ciara gave birth to their son Future Zahir Wilburn during their relationship, just three months before their breakup. Once she split from Future, Ciara focused on her baby and her music. She even released a song called I Bet in early 2015, which brought up Future’s infidelity.

Also in early 2015, Ciara began dating Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson. The two became serious and got married in 2016. They now have two children together, daughter Sienna Princess Wilson, and son Win Harrison Wilson.

Russell Wilson has also been involved in his stepson Future Jr.’s life, which may not be the easiest thing with the way Ciara and Future’s relationship went. A source even told Hollywood Life in 2016 that while Future wished Ciara all the best in her new relationship with Wilson, he wanted “Russell to take a back seat to father duties” as far as Future Jr. went.

So even though Ciara and Future’s relationship ended years ago, she and Wilson may have thought it was best to avoid being at Drake’s party while Future was also there.

Ciara and Wilson also attended NFL Honors ahead of Drake’s Super Bowl party. The ceremony, which took place Thursday, featured awards for the top players from the league this past season. That included Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers being named AP NFL Most Valuable Player and Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow receiving the Comeback Player Of The Year award.