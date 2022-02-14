Chris Larangeira seems to throw shade at Angelina Pivarnick, says he’s ‘the Kanye West of Staten Island’

Chris Larangeira seemingly throws shade at Angelina Pivarnick. Pic credit: MTV

Chris Larangeira recently filed for divorce from Jersey Shore Family Vacation’s Angelina Pivarnick and it doesn’t look like things are amicable between the two of them.

They no longer follow each other on social media and haven’t since the news came out of Chris’s divorce filing.

It’s been a rocky start to Season 5 of Jersey Shore Family Vacation as Angelina’s storyline has focused on her struggle with whether or not to leave the marriage.

Angelina has remained relatively quiet since the divorce filing news broke and has yet to make an official comment on how she feels about the whole thing.

Chris, however, appeared to throw shade Angelina’s way with a post shared to social media on Super Bowl Sunday.

Chris Larangeira says he’s the ‘Kanye West of Staten Island’

Longtime fans of Jersey Shore will recall that Angelina has long referred to herself as “the Kim Kardashian of Staten Island.”

As of lately, fans have even noticed that Angelina has started to look like Kim more and more.

Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West in 2021 and the rapper has been doing some odd things to try and get her back.

During the Super Bowl, Kanye went on a social media tirade and was criticizing Kim’s current love interest, Pete Davidson. He also posed holding lined notebook paper with the words “My account is not hacked,”

The posts have since been deleted but not before he became a trending topic on Twitter in an attempt to get his family back together.

After seeing Kanye’s actions, Chris referred to himself as “the Kanye West of Staten Island” in his Instagram stories.

He then wrote, “I might have to start posting like dude.”

Chris seemingly throws shade at Angelina. Pic credit: @chris_e_piss_e/Instagram

He shared a photo of Kanye’s notepad image and replaced Kanye’s face with his own.

Chris seemingly throws shade at Angelina. Pic credit: @chris_e_piss_e/Instagram

It seems as though Chris is ready to throw some shade Angelina’s way similar to what Kanye did to Kim.

Was Vinny Guadagnino to blame for Chris Larangeira’s divorce filing from Angelina Pivarnick?

Chris’s latest post begs the question of what exactly Chris was thinking of posting. It also brings up the question of whether Angelina already has another man in the picture similar to Kim and Kanye’s situation.

Rumors spread recently about a “soon to be divorced east coast reality star.” The rumor alleged that the unnamed star created a “sex tape” with someone that wasn’t their husband.

The post had fans gossiping that the rumored star was Angelina and they wondered whether the other man was possibly Vinny Guadagnino.

It’s unknown at this time who exactly the post was referring to.

Chris didn’t appear to make any posts after his Kanye reference so it’s possible he had some second thoughts about throwing jabs at Angelina.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.