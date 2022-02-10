Jersey Shore fans blame Vinny Guadagnino for Chris Larangeira’s divorce filing following rumors about Angelina Pivarnick

Jersey Shore Family Vacation fans think Vinny Guadagnino may be to blame for Chris Larangeira’s divorce filing. Pic credit: MTV

Now that Chris Larangeira has decided to file for divorce from Jersey Shore Family Vacation’s Angelina Pivarnick, the rumor mill is swirling.

While the couple has been struggling with their relationship on and off over the last year, it remains unknown why Chris ultimately chose to end their marriage.

A source close to the cast recently spoke to Monsters and Critics and claimed that Chris was refusing to go to therapy and had moved out of Angelina’s home after an argument.

Curious fans are dying to know what led to the recent fight and are beginning to speculate that Angelina’s costar and former fling Vinny Guadagnino could have something to do with their split.

Jersey Shore fans speculate that Vinny Guadagnino was to blame for Chris Larangeira’s divorce filing from Angelina Pivarnick

Longtime fans of Jersey Shore will recall that Angelina and Vinny had a hookup in the very early years of the show.

Since then, however, the two of them have had a love-hate relationship where they’ve constantly gone back and forth with each other and are always getting under each other’s skin.

Fans have always felt there was some sexual tension and chemistry between them and that their back and forth banter was more flirtatious than anything else. Observant fans even noticed that Angelina was getting a little too cozy with Vinny underneath the table during a recent episode.

Now, Jersey Shore Family Vacation fans are even going as far as to speculate that Vinny could be to blame for Chris’s decision to end their marriage finally.

A Reddit user shared a post from the gossip page Bravo and Cocktails. The post alleged that an “east coast reality star made a sex tape that her husband discovered. It wasn’t with her husband.”

This caused several fans to think it had something to do with Angelina and potentially Vinny.

One commenter said, “I wouldn’t be surprised if she did have something going with Vinny. He acts like he hates her but slips up and says nice things about her.”

A second person agreed and said they “wouldn’t be shocked” and that they could “tell they both have a little thing there.”

Fans think Vinny had something to do with Chris filing for divorce. Pic credit: @kat4prez/@realitymind10/Reddit

Jersey Shore fans continue to speculate about Chris Larangeira’s reason for divorce filing from Angelina Pivarnick

While some fans assumed Vinny had something to do with Chris’s divorce filing, others wondered whether another person was to blame from a separate show Angelina filmed.

Angelina recently took a brief leave from social media to film a “shore” themed reality show.

A few followers pointed out that they heard a rumor that Angelina was “getting close to a guy during filming.”

A separate person shared that she was seen in a picture “wearing some other guys shirt.”

Fans speculate the reason for Chris’s divorce filing. Pic credit: @dumb***hjuus/@Queen_Jake/Reddit

At this time, neither Chris nor Angelina have confirmed or denied any of the rumors that are currently floating around.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation fans will have to wait and see as more information becomes available.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.