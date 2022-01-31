Jersey Shore Family Vacation: Chris Larangeira reportedly moved out, refusing therapy with Angelina Pivarnick

Chris Larangeira has reportedly moved out of Angelina Pivarnick’s new home and is allegedly refusing to go to therapy. Pic credit: MTV

Jersey Shore Family Vacation’s Angelina Pivarnick and Chris Larangeira have hit a rough spot in their marriage.

Season 5 opened with Angelina contemplating divorce from Chris and seeking guidance and advice from her costar Jenni “JWOWW” Farley.

Both Angelina and Chris have had their ups and downs the past couple of seasons.

The two of them have left several cryptic posts on social media recently that made fans question whether they had gone their separate ways for good.

While both Angelina and Chris have not directly addressed their current status, a source close to the Jersey Shore cast recently spoke to Monsters & Critics and revealed that not only has Chris allegedly moved out of Angelina’s new home, but he’s reportedly also refusing to go to therapy to work on the relationship.

Jersey Shore’s Chris Larangeira moves out of Angelina Pivarnick’s home, refuses therapy

Following the first episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 5, Angelina shared a sad post to her Instagram stories and fans flocked to the comments section to show their support.

Shortly after that, Angelina temporarily deleted her Instagram page before reactivating it a few days later.

A source close to the Jersey Shore cast told Monsters & Critics that Angelina was getting “annoyed” by fans constantly questioning her about her situation with Chris.

In regard to their current relationship status, the source shared it looked “like they might be going for divorce.”

The source revealed that Angelina has “[spoken] to an attorney” and that Chris is reportedly “not living with her” following an argument.

The source shared that Chris “[doesn’t] want [to] go to counseling.”

Jersey Shore’s Chris Larangeira shares cryptic messages amid marriage trouble

As their alleged marriage issues continue to take a toll on the couple, Chris has been sharing more cryptic messages to his social media.

He recently shared images to his Instagram story that made it seem as though he is going through a difficult time.

The first image read, “Give all your burdens to the Lord and He will take care of you.”

Chris shares cryptic messages.

The next was a video of himself wearing a hooded sweatshirt as the lyrics “cause we all get lost sometimes,” scrolled across the screen.

Chris shares cryptic messages.

It’s unknown at this time if Angelina will go through with a divorce or if the couple will have a change of heart and continue to fight to fix their marriage.

Fans should tune in to new episodes of Jersey Shore Family Vacation as their journey continues to play out.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.