Angelina Pivarnick gets support from Jersey Shore Family Vacation fans after emotional premiere

Season 5 of Jersey Shore Family Vacation premiered this week with an episode that was quite emotional for some of the cast.

While some of the emotions were happy such as when Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino officially become a dad as his son Romeo was born, others had some sad things going on in their lives.

Angelina Pivarnick, in particular, struggled with what she wanted to do about her marriage to her husband Chris Larangeira.

She sat down with Jenni “JWOWW” Farley as they discussed the possibility of divorce and Jenni walked her through the paperwork.

Angelina became emotional as she tried to think about reasons to stay in her marriage and the situation only became harder once she and Jenni sat across from a divorce lawyer.

It was clear Angelina had a lot to think about as the issues in her marriage clearly weighed heavily on her heart. Following the episode, Angelina shared a heart felt post to social media and Jersey Shore Family Vacation fans weighed in to show their support.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation’s Angelina Pivarnick shares heartfelt post

Angelina shared a post to Instagram that had many followers reaching out to give her their support and encouragement.

She appeared to be laying in bed as she faced the camera with her head in her hand.

Angelina had a somber look on her face as she stared into the camera as audio played in the background. The audio talked about things going the way they’re supposed to despite current obstacles.

She captioned the post, “God keeps every promise.”

Jersey Shore Family Vacation fans show support to Angelina Pivarnick

Jersey Shore Family Vacation fans were quick to show their support to Angelina.

One follower told her they loved her and sent “big hugs” her way.

Another shared words of encouragement and told her to “stay strong” and reminded her “you got this.”

Others hoped that she was “ok.”

One commenter told her to “find your happy” and let her know they were “so happy” she returned to the show.

In response to her caption, one fan assured her, “Yes girl he sure does.”

Prior to the season premiere, Angelina had purchased a new mansion and Chris moved in with her, leading people to believe they were continuing to work through their marriage issues.

Fans will have to tune in to the rest of the season as Angelina and Chris’s story continues to play out.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.