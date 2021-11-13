Jersey Shore: Chris Larangeira addresses rumors that he is living separately from Angelina Pivarnick

Chris Larangeira shuts down rumors about his marriage to Jersey Shore’s Angelina Pivarnick. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

As Jersey Shore Family Vacation’s Angelina Pivarnick purchased a new home recently, many fans wondered if this meant more trouble in her marriage to Chris Larangeira.

Angelina shared posts to her Instagram story celebrating the purchase but Chris was nowhere to be found in any of her photos. This caused speculation regarding his living situation.

She shared a video from inside the home and posed underneath the staircase with one of her friends.

As Angelina celebrated, Chris shared photos to his Instagram Story as he sat home alone with the couple’s cats.

Several fans assumed that their marriage was on the rocks and that the couple was going their separate ways but a recent post from Chris appears to shut down those rumors.

Chris shared a video from his Instagram story and the staircase in Angelina’s new home appeared behind him. It looks like he is living there with Angelina despite the fact that she purchased the home on her own.

Angelina closes on her new home. Pic credit: @angelinamtv/Instagram

Chris Larangeira poses inside Angelina Pivarnick’s new home. Pic credit: @chris_e_piss_e/Instagram

Chris Larangeira shuts down rumors that he’s living separately from Angelina Pivarnick

In addition to posing from inside Angelina’s new home, Chris recently appeared alongside Angelina on vacation in Florida.

The cast of Jersey Shore Family Vacation was spotted at the Isla Bella Beach Resort in the Florida Keys and Chris was seen in a few snaps posted by costar Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi.

Chris Larangeira is with the rest of the cast in Florida. Pic credit: @snooki/Instagram

They appear to be happy and doing better while on vacation with the roommates this time around.

Angelina Pivarnick and Chris Larangeira’s marriage has had its ups and downs

The recent rumors are not the first time Chris and Angelina have had to deal with speculation regarding the status of their marriage.

The couple went through struggles during a previous season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation and were open about it with fans. Angelina was seen crying on her couch to Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino after Chris moved out of their home.

She was later spotted on a Ring doorbell leaving an unidentified man’s home as the two of them argued. This led fans to believe that she was cheating on Chris but she made it clear that they had no secrets in their marriage.

Despite filing for divorce in January of this year, the couple dropped the filing and have decided to continue to work on their relationship.

Since Chris filmed with the cast in Florida recently, fans are sure to get caught up on their marriage and what’s going on in their life when the new season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation begins.

At this time, an official air date has yet to be revealed.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation is currently on hiatus on MTV.