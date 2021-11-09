Jersey Shore’s Angelina Pivarnick ‘owes thousands in unpaid taxes’ despite new home purchase

Jersey Shore Family Vacation’s Angelina Pivarnick reportedly owes thousands in unpaid taxes. Pic credit: MTV

Jersey Shore Family Vacation star Angelina Pivarnick recently purchased a glitzy new home — but it seems there are some unpaid bills she should have taken care of first.

According to The Sun, Angelina has an outstanding federal tax lien for over $72,000.

The lien is from the same year that Jersey Shore originally premiered in 2010 and was reportedly assessed by the IRS in 2016.

However, it did not stop Angelina from purchasing her lavish new property, which cost her a whopping $1.3 million.

Angelina has yet to make any public comments regarding the tax lien.

Angelina purchases home without Chris Larangeira

Angelina celebrated the recent purchase of her New Jersey mansion alongside one of her friends, but her husband, Chris Larangeira, was nowhere to be found.

Angelina closes on her new home. Pic credit: @angelinamtv/Instagram

Later that same day, he shared photos of himself sitting at home alone with the couple’s cats.

Chris Larangeira poses with his cats. Pic credit: @chris_e_piss_e/Instagram

According to documents obtained by The Sun, Angelina’s name was the only one listed on the mortgage.

Even though Angelina has seemingly taken sole financial responsibility for the home, a source told The Sun that Chris still planned on living there with her.

Angelina and Chris were headed for divorce as of January of this year but over the summer, the pair had a change of heart.

They’ve had some bumps in the road along the way including a rumor that Angelina was cheating on Chris following footage from a Ring doorbell where she was seen arguing with an unidentified man as she left his home.

Angelina reassured her Jersey Shore Family Vacation castmates during an episode last season that there were no secrets in their marriage.

Angelina Pivarnick is the Kim Kardashian of Staten Island

Angelina and Chris are reportedly doing well, but one of the reasons fans have questioned the status of their relationship is because he rarely appears in her social media posts.

The majority of the pictures on her Instagram page are of just her showing off her hair and makeup or her out partying with her friends.

In several of Angelina’s photos, followers have pointed out how similar she looks to Kim Kardashian. During the early days of Jersey Shore, Angelina referred to herself as “the Kim Kardashian of Staten Island” and she’s starting to actually look the part.

While Angelina was in Florida last week filming the new season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, Kim was visiting her hometown. That prompted jokes about there only being room for one Kim K on the island.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation is currently on hiatus on MTV, and the air date for the new season remains unknown.