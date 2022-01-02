Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 5 sneak peek: Baby Romeo makes his debut

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino becomes a father in sneak peek for Season 5 of Jersey Shore Family Vacation. Pic credit: MTV

The cast of Jersey Shore Family Vacation has a new member joining the crew this season and he’s only a few months old.

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and his wife Lauren Sorrentino welcomed their first child together this past spring.

Romeo Reign Sorrentino, otherwise known as “Baby Situation” will make his debut when Season 5 premieres this week.

Mike and Lauren have dreamed of becoming parents for a while and they announced their pregnancy to the cast during one of their recent family trips together.

Lauren’s pregnancy came following a miscarriage she experienced shortly after Mike returned home from prison.

Now, in a sneak peek of Season 5, fans will get to see firsthand, the moment Mike became a dad.

Baby Romeo makes his Jersey Shore Family Vacation debut in Season 5 sneak peek

A sneak peek was released that shows Mike and Lauren as they became parents for the first time.

The footage showed Lauren and Mike as they headed to the hospital to welcome Romeo into the world.

On the way there, Lauren tried to remain calm as the two of them soaked in every moment of what was about to happen.

Mike was seen in a confessional interview admitting that he’d always wanted to have a family and to be a father and that it was “the ultimate prize.”

Lauren shared that she was looking forward to seeing Mike become a father and noted that he was a “loving, caring, supportive, amazing man” and she had no doubt that he would be an amazing dad too.

After 14 hours of labor, Mike proudly introduced baby Romeo to the cameras as he was swaddled up in a blanket resting peacefully.

Mike looked down at his son in awe as he officially became “big daddy Sitch.”

Mike Sorrentino has grown a lot in the last few years

Mike reflected on his growth over the last few years.

From his prison sentence, to marrying the love of his life, and then conquering sobriety. He has served as a role model and idol to his fans and will be able to pass on the lessons he has learned to his son Romeo.

In addition to making his official debut this season, Romeo will join Mike and Lauren, and the rest of the cast as they vacation in the Florida Keys.

Romeo will be joined by the other Jersey Shore babies as they make more amazing memories together.

Fans won’t want to miss a moment when Jersey Shore Family Vacation returns this week.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 5 premieres Thursday, January 6 at 8/7c on MTV.