Jersey Shore babies take on their first family vacation — see the adorable photos

The next generation of Jersey Shore stars joins their parents for a family vacation. Pic credit: MTV

The next generation of Jersey Shore BFFs is enjoying their first family vacation alongside their parents.

The cast of Jersey Shore Family Vacation recently took off to what looks like a tropical destination together likely to film the next season.

Just like the past couple of seasons, the stars appear to have brought their significant others and children along for the ride, and even the newest members of the crew tagged along for the trip.

Check out the adorable photos of Jersey Shore’s newest babies as they enjoy their first family vacation.

Newest Jersey Shore babies take on their first family vacation

Fans of Jersey Shore Family Vacation have followed along as their favorite cast members have grown up over the last decade and started families of their own.

The roommates have started to bring their children along with them to film, which has made them even more relatable to viewers.

Recently, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and his wife Lauren welcomed their baby boy Romeo Reign into the world. It’s only right that Romeo would follow his parents on his first vacation with the Jersey Shore family.

Mike shared a post of Romeo donning his sunglasses and best poolside gear. Romeo was all smiles as he enjoyed some relaxation with this family.

The couple also shared footage of Romeo as he traveled to the unknown destination.

Romeo wasn’t the only new Jersey Shore baby to make the trip. Deena Cortese and her husband Chris Buckner also welcomed a baby boy this year.

Their second-born son, Cameron, is enjoying his first vacation as he floated around in the pool alongside his big brother CJ and his “cousins.”

Those cousins are none other than Jenni “JWOWW” Farley’s children Greyson and Meilani.

Greyson and Meilani looked adorable as they sat on the pool steps with their mini friends.

Joining the tiny Jersey Shore stars and their families are Vinny Guadagnino and Angelina Pivarnick. Both of them shared footage as they traveled via airplane, likely to the same spot as the rest of the cast.

Vinny flies to Miami on Halloween. Pic credit: @vinnyguadagnino/Instagram

Angelina appears to be at the airport. Pic credit: @angelinamtv/Instagram

Who else will join in on the next Jersey Shore Family Vacation trip?

As most of the cast has shown they are traveling together, there are still a few roommates who appear to be missing from the group.

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi looks like she is making a late arrival along with her daughter Giovanna.

Nicole recently shared a video to her Instagram stories captioned “take ur daughter to work week.”

Snooki traveling with her daughter Giovanna. Pic credit: @snooki/Instagram

Giovanna did not appear happy in the video but she’ll likely perk up once she joins her other little friends in paradise.

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro has yet to post anything indicating he is traveling with the group. He may be continuing to take some time off to focus on his mental health.

Pauly DelVecchio and his girlfriend Nikki Hall have been busy traveling between Pauly’s DJ gigs. There is no confirmation at this time whether or not the couple will be joining the cast for this recent trip.

It looks like filming for the new season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation may be underway. Fans can stay tuned as more information becomes available regarding the new season.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation is currently on hiatus on MTV.