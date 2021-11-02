Is Jersey Shore Family Vacation about to film a new season? Here’s what we know

The cast of Jersey Shore Family Vacation is traveling to film the new season. Pic credit: MTV

Many cast members of Jersey Shore Family Vacation were spotted getting on board an airplane to an unknown destination, making it seem as though filming of Season 5 was underway.

It was announced last month that the show was renewed for another season.

It was not revealed when filming would officially begin or where the cast would be vacationing next but it looks like the roommates may have given some of that information away with their recent social media activity.

Here’s what we know about the new season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

Here’s what we know about Season 5 of Jersey Shore Family Vacation

While not much information has been officially announced, the cast has given us a little sneak peek into what we can expect from the new season.

In their recent Instagram stories, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and his wife Lauren shared a video of them boarding a jet with their son Romeo along with a post letting everyone know that Romeo was off to his first vacation.

Romeo taking his first vacation. Pic credit: @mikethesituation/Instagram

One of Lauren’s posts showed the three of them walking toward the jet and Deena Cortese could be seen walking toward the same plane along with her husband Chris and their children CJ and Cameron.

Deena Cortese walks toward a jet with her family. Pic credit: @lauren_sorrentino/Instagram

In Deena’s stories, she shared that the family was leaving for vacation and posted a snap of Cameron with the caption “OFF TO MAKE SOME TV WITH THE FAM,”

Deena shares a picture of Cameron. Pic credit: @deenanicole/Instagram

In addition to Deena and Mike, Jenni “JWOWW” Farley shared a video of her son Greyson holding her fiance Zack “24” Carpinello’s hand walking toward what appeared to be the same jet as the rest of the group.

Greyson walks to the plane with Zack. Pic credit: @jwoww/Instagram

All of these posts showing the cast with their families leads us to believe that the new season will continue to film the group along with their significant others and their children.

Even the cast members without children were seen getting ready to travel.

Angelina Pivarnick shared a video of herself walking outside at what appeared to be an airport.

The caption read, “Landed.” but it was unclear where she was located.

Angelina appears to be at the airport. Pic credit: @angelinamtv/Instagram

Vinny Guadagnino was also spotted traveling recently as he shared a post on Halloween from onboard a plane that was landing in Miami. He shared that he wasn’t staying though.

Vinny flies to Miami on Halloween. Pic credit: @vinnyguadagnino/Instagram

While the location is yet to be determined, it’s clear the cast of Jersey Shore Family Vacation is off for another trip together along with their families.

Will Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi appear on the new season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation?

Just recently, Ronnie landed himself into some legal trouble when an alleged domestic incident involving his fiancee Saffire Matos.

The two of them were able to persevere past the event but Ronnie shared that he was going to take some time off to focus on his mental health.

It’s unknown at this time if he will appear in this new season or if he will take more time to focus on himself.

Meanwhile, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi made her return last season when she popped out of Jenni’s giant birthday cake and surprised her roommates.

Now that everyone brings their families along, it looks like Nicole is here to stay and fans can expect to see her in the new season.

Fans can stay tuned as we await more information regarding the new season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation is currently on hiatus on MTV.