Jersey Shore Family Vacation’s Deena Cortese celebrates 4 years of marriage to husband Chris Buckner

Deena Cortese and Chris Buckner celebrate 4 years or marriage. Pic credit:©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Jersey Shore Family Vacation star Deena Cortese and her husband Chris Buckner are celebrating four years of wedded bliss.

Deena posted a series of photos from the couple’s wedding day as she captioned it with a heartfelt and loving tribute to her husband.

The caption read, “Happy 4 years to my loving husband and amazing father to our two boys ❤️ you’re my rock and I love the life we’ve made together .. here’s to forever .. I love you so much Christopher❤️ we were #justacoupleofbucks 👩‍❤️‍👨 now we’re a #bunchofbucks 👨‍👩‍👦‍👦🥰”

Chris also shared a loving tribute to Deena and shared a photograph of the two of them with their sons CJ, 2, and Cameron, 5 months.

The photo was from Cameron’s recent baptism and showcased the beautiful family they’ve built together.

Chris wrote the caption, “4 years married, and 4ever to go! Happy anniversary to my 👸”

Jersey Shore costars share well wishes for Deena Cortese and Chris Buckner’s wedding anniversary

As the love birds shared their sentiments on social media, many of their Jersey Shore Family Vacation costars chimed in to share their own well-wishes.

Snooki commented and said, “Tooooo DEENER and Chris,”

Even former Jersey Shore star Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola chimed in to say, “Happy anniversary!”

Snooki and Sammi share well wishes for Deena and Chris. Pic credit: @snooki/@sammisweetheart/Instagram

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino joined in as well.

Mike Sorrentino shares his well wishes. Pic credit:@mikethesituation/Instagram

Deena Cortese and Chris Buckner’s relationship timeline

Deena and Chris began dating back when the original Jersey Shore was still filming.

According to their wedding website, they hung out in the same friend group for years prior to officially meeting in 2011.

After meeting Chris one night while out with friends to watch a football game, she added him on Facebook in hopes that he would meet her out again.

The two ended up dating for about five years. In 2016, Chris proposed to Deena on a beach in Mexico. They married each other in October of 2017 at Laurita Winery in New Jersey.

Two years later in January 2019, they welcomed their first child, CJ followed by his baby brother Cameron in May of this year.

Chris appeared alongside Deena in the most recent season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation along with the significant others and families of the rest of the cast.

Deena and Chris are living a happy life together with their family of four.

Happy anniversary Chris and Deena!

Jersey Shore Family Vacation is currently on hiatus on MTV.