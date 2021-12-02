Jersey Shore Family Vacation’s Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino celebrates 6 years of sobriety

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino celebrates another year of sobriety. Pic credit: MTV

Jersey Shore Family Vacation’s Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino has once again proven why he is a reality TV personality to be admired and looked up to.

Mike celebrated six years of sobriety on Wednesday, an accomplishment that has led to him being idolized by several of his followers.

While the road hasn’t always been easy, Mike has proven that with a little hard work and perseverance, anything can be accomplished.

He shared a post to his Instagram of an image that read, “6 years clean and sober.”

He captioned the post and wrote, “Today we celebrate being a champion.”

Mike’s wife Lauren Sorrentino was among the various people who shared their congratulatory messages. Lauren shared that she was proud of him and referred to him as “the most amazing husband, father & human,”

Along with his celebratory post, Mike shared a more detailed description of what it has been like to work toward sobriety.

He shared a photo of himself holding baby Romeo with his wife Lauren by his side.

In the post, he shared, “My biggest flex in life is being a sober dad and husband. It is a badge of honor I am proud to wear. I am a provider for my family, a trusted friend, and supporting son.”

He went on to encourage others who are struggling to seek the help they need. He reiterated that while he was using, the holidays were always a particularly difficult time for him, but it is now a time where he is thankful for his family and celebrates the love he shares with them.

Mike sure has a lot of things to celebrate these days.

In addition to this outstanding accomplishment, Mike recently became a father this past May to his adorable son Romeo Reign.

Mike had always dreamed of becoming a father and having children with Lauren and his pride is evident in the various posts he shares of his family on social media.

Just last month, Romeo made his Jersey Shore Family Vacation debut as he joined his parents at the Isla Bella Beach Resort in the Florida Keys with the rest of the cast.

The Jersey Shore Family Vacation stars brought along their significant others and children as they began to film for the new season.

Mike and Lauren shared several adorable photos of Romeo’s first family vacation.

Fans will get to see more of their family together when the new season begins.

An official release date for the new season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation has yet to be revealed.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation is currently on hiatus on MTV.