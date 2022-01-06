Jersey Shore Family Vacation sneak peek: JWOWW helps Angelina file for divorce as their friendship strengthens

Angelina Pivarnick turns to JWOWW for help with her marriage troubles. Pic credit: MTV

The new season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation will dive deep into Angelina Pivarnick’s marriage issues and it looks like she’ll be getting support from one of her former frenemies — Jenni “JWOWW” Farley.

Angelina filed for divorce from Chris Larangeira back in January of 2021 after ongoing problems between the two of them.

Some of their conflicts played out during the most recent season of the show but it looks like things take a turn for the worst in Season 5.

Jenni, having gone through a divorce herself with her ex-husband Roger Mathews, apparently had some wisdom to share as Angelina turned to her for help with the process and advice on what to do next.

In a sneak peek of Season 5, Jenni offers her support to Angelina as their friendship grows stronger.

JWOWW helps Angelina Pivarnick with divorce papers on Jersey Shore Family Vacation

In a sneak peek of Season 5, a conversation is shown between Jenni and Angelina regarding Angelina’s marriage.

Jenni was walking Angelina through filing a marriage settlement agreement and asking her questions about her relationship with Chris.

Angelina appeared unsure of what she truly wanted to do while Jenni told her it seemed like she was headed for divorce. She asked Angelina to list five things about Chris that made her want to stay in the relationship.

Angelina was able to name some good qualities about Chris but shared that their sex life and communication with each other were lacking.

Jenni told Angelina she really needed to think about what she truly wanted. Jenni had a feeling that Angelina already knew what she wanted to do but that she just didn’t “realize it yet.”

Angelina Pivarnick shares why she turned to JWOWW for support

During an interview with TooFab, Angelina talked about turning to Jenni for help.

She explained, “For me, I really leaned on her a lot for advice, because I didn’t know who to turn to. I had my family, I had my mother, but I didn’t want to put that burden on her.”

Despite the animosity between the two of them in the past, Jenni said that she considered Angelina family and wanted to be there for her.

She added, “Even if I was just there to hold her hand and not give her any advice, but just be there for her while she figures out what she wants to do, that’s what we do for each other, that’s why we’re a family,”

Fans will have the opportunity to see their blossoming friendship and find out more details about Angelina’s marriage issues when Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 5 premieres tomorrow.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 5 premieres Thursday, January 6 at 8/7c on MTV.