Why did Jersey Shore Family Vacation’s Angelina Pivarnick delete social media?

Jersey Shore Family Vacation star Angelina Pivarnick seemingly deletes her Instagram. Pic credit: MTV

Jersey Shore Family Vacation star Angelina Pivarnick is usually very active on social media. She often posts photos of herself all dolled up with hair and makeup and form-fitting outfits.

She’s even been mistaken for Kim Kardashian on a few occasions.

Her Instagram stories are often flooded with pictures and videos of her enjoying a fun night out with friends.

Recently, however, it looks like Angelina might be taking a break from posting and sharing her life with the world.

While she is still able to be found in a search of her handle, she seemingly deleted her Instagram page as all of her photos are gone.

Why did Jersey Shore’s Angelina Pivarnick delete her social media?

A quick search of Angelina’s handle @angelinamtv brings up her photo and bio.

Her page, however, says “no posts yet.”

Angelina Pivarnick seemingly deletes Instagram. Pic credit: @angelinamtv/Instagram

Longtime followers of Angelina will know this is odd since she has had thousands of photos posted in the past.

The recent change begs the question of why she would suddenly go radio silent.

Recently, Angelina has been dealing with some issues in her marriage to Chris Larangeira. Those issues have played out so far on Season 5 of Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

The season opened with Angelina confiding in Jenni “JWOWW” Farley and sharing that she was considering going through with a divorce. They even went as far as visiting a lawyer to talk through the process even further.

Following the episode, Angelina received a lot of support from her fans as she appeared to be sad and struggling.

It’s still unknown at this time if Angelina and Chris are still together. The two of them have remained quiet about their marriage, likely to avoid ruining a storyline.

Angelina Pivarnick stirs up drama in Season 5 of Jersey Shore Family Vacation

While it’s unclear at this time why Angelina has deleted her Instagram, she’s continued to provide fans with entertainment in Season 5 of Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

During last week’s episode, she managed to stir up some drama with her costar Vinny Guadagnino.

After she became frustrated that Pauly DelVecchio teased her about having a sidepiece, a rumor that started several months ago, Angelina decided to start spreading rumors about the rest of the cast.

She then took it upon herself to tell the group that she heard Vinny got a random girl pregnant. Vinny wasn’t too happy with Angelina’s decision to spread that gossip, and Deena Cortese had to play referee as they went back and forth with each other over dinner.

To find out what happens next with Angelina and the rest of the crew, fans should tune in to new episodes of Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.