Jersey Shore Family Vacation: Was Angelina getting frisky with Vinny under the table? — See for yourself

Recent episodes of Jersey Shore Family Vacation have been filled with drama, especially between Angelina Pivarnick and Vinny Guadagnino.

The duo has continued to go back and forth with each other during the last several episodes and was driving their costars Deena Cortese and Jenni “JWOWW” Farley crazy.

Angelina and Vinny have always had a love-hate relationship but things seemed to spiral out of control after Angelina repeated a rumor about Vinny during a family dinner.

She shared that he had gotten a random girl pregnant, and Vinny didn’t appreciate her spreading lies like that about him.

Angelina found it hypocritical for Vinny to get mad because she felt like the cast had no problem spreading gossip about her and her husband Chris Larangeira.

Fans were quick to come to Angelina’s defense as they didn’t like that her costars were always blaming her for the drama. Viewers also questioned whether Vinny and Angelina truly hate each other as much as they lead on or whether they secretly have feelings for each other.

One observant fan saw what they thought was Angelina getting flirty with Vinny under the table they were sitting at. Were the two of them getting frisky?

Angelina Pivarnick appears to get frisky with Vinny Guadagnino under the table on Jersey Shore Family Vacation

During a recent episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, Angelina went to California to visit Vinny along with Deena and Jenni.

At one point, the four of them sat down to eat and Angelina sat next to Vinny despite the fact that the two of them had been bickering for hours on end.

A fan noticed that Angelina appeared to be getting cozy with Vinny under the table as her legs were turned toward him and her foot seemed to be resting on his leg.

The observant follower circled their legs and wrote, “She’s a huge flirt & wants Chris & [Vinny] to fight over her.”

She then went on to bash Angelina and accused her of wanting Vinny for “money and attention.”

Jersey Shore’s Angelina Pivarnick and Chris Larangeira are on the rocks again

The fan’s observation of Angelina potentially getting flirty with Vinny under the table comes following a rough patch for Angelina and Chris.

A source claimed that Chris has allegedly moved out of Angelina’s home and is reportedly refusing to go to therapy to try and fix their relationship.

So far on this season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, Angelina has contemplated divorce and whether or not she wants to stay and fight for their marriage.

It’s unknown at this time what the future holds for the couple but fans can tune in to new episodes of Jersey Shore Family Vacation to see what happens next.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.