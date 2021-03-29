Jersey Shore fans claim Vinny Guadagnino is in love with Angelina Pivarnick after he teased her on Instagram

Fans think Vinny Guadagnino is in love with Angelina Pivarnick Pic credit: MTV

Longtime Jersey Shore fans can recall that Vinny Guadagnino and Angelina Pivarnick have had an interesting dynamic in their relationship ever since they hooked up on one of the very early episodes of the series.

What has often seemed like a love-hate relationship has left fans perplexed and wondering how the two of them have really felt about one another all these years.

In the beginning, Vinny pretended that he didn’t remember Angelina from high school even though she claimed they lived in the same area and hung out with the same group of people.

Sign up for our newsletter!

As the years have gone by, Vinny has continued to taunt Angelina with a playful and flirtatious back-and-forth banter that has made it seem like he may care for her more than he’s letting on.

Even their Jersey Shore: Family Vacation castmates have made jokes about their relationship which were seen at Angelina’s wedding and her wedding redo.

At her real wedding, they joked that Angelina would always be the one who got away for Vinny, and at the wedding redo, Vinny gave Angelina away to her husband Chris Larangeira.

It looks like the playful banter between Vinny and Angelina has continued as he teased her on a recent Instagram video she posted. Vinny’s comment caused fans to believe he may be in love with her.

Vinny teases Angelina in her Instagram post leading fans to claim he’s in love with her

Angelina posted a video to Instagram wearing a gold bikini and showing off her body.

Other Jersey Shore castmates such as Pauly DelVecchio and Jenni “JWOWW” Farley commented with compliments for Angelina, but Vinny took a different avenue.

After Jenni commented and said, “Ok golden goddess [fire emoji]” Vinny replied with a sarcastic comment.

Pauly and JWOWW compliment Angelina on her Instagram post Pic credit: @djpaulyd@jwoww/Instagram

He wrote, “more like the golden nugget hotel and casino.”

Vinny teases Angelina on her latest post Pic credit: @vinnyguadagnino/Instagram

Several fans called Vinny out for teasing Angelina and many weren’t surprised that he made some kind of joke toward his costar and former flame.

One fan knew that Vinny would come through with some type of sarcastic or funny comment and expected nothing different from him.

A fan knew Vinny would have a funny comment on the post Pic credit: @soullikeglitterr/Instagram

Another follower said that they loved the banter between the two of them and their ongoing antics.

A fan loves the ongoing banter between Vinny and Angelina Pic credit: @southernlove1965/Instagram

Other fans joked that Vinny was jealous because Angelina didn’t want him, while another accused him of being “so in love” with her.

A fan thinks Vinny is in love with Angelina Pic credit: @brrritneey/Instagram

Angelina admits that Vinny isn’t so bad

Prior to the recent banter on Angelina’s post, Vinny played a major role as part of Angelina’s wedding redo.

Vinny picked out a dress for Angelina and personally delivered it to her room. Angelina was shocked at how well Vinny knew her taste and joked that he knew her better than her husband did.

Vinny also walked Angelina down the aisle and threw an after-party complete with strippers. Angelina was surprised at what a great job he and the rest of the boys did with the planning.

We love a redo this time of year! Imagine if every wedding looked like this one. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/4dzGqoqQdz — Jersey Shore (@JerseyShore) February 19, 2021

During a confessional interview, she admitted that Vinny wasn’t that bad.

Their playful relationship continues to entertain fans.

Fans can look forward to more of their love-hate relationship when Jersey Shore: Family Vacation returns. MTV has yet to release an air date for the second half of Season 4.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation is currently on hiatus.