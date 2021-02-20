Jersey Shore Family Vacation: Vinny has Angelina’s dress, Uncle Nino officiates

Vinny Guadagnino picks out the wedding dress and Uncle Nino officiates as Angelina Pivarnick gets a wedding redo Pic credit: MTV

The current season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation has focused on the boys’ attempts to get Jenni Farley and Deena Cortese back on good terms with Angelina Pivarnick following the drama from her wedding.

The boys were successful with getting Deena and Angelina to make amends first and were hopeful that they could do the same with Jenni.

Once Jenni arrived in Vegas and things became extremely awkward between the cast, the boys knew they had their work cut out for them.

Things got so bad that Ronnie Ortiz-Magro decided to call in Dr. Drew Pinsky to help save their family.

Dr. Drew was able to have a breakthrough with all of the roommates and got things in a much better place. While Angelina and the girls weren’t going to be best friends right away, they all came to a mutual understanding and agreed to move forward.

Following the reconciliation, Vinny Guadagnino and Pauly DelVecchio got the idea to throw Angelina a wedding redo. Angelina had said in the past that she wished she could do her wedding over, and the boys were determined to give her a wedding that was fun, uplifting, and free from any crazy speeches.

Angelina’s wedding redo

The boys got to planning and the ceremony certainly did not disappoint.

All of the roommates were in attendance and they even flew in special guest Uncle Nino to officiate the whole ordeal.

Between his ramblings and incoherent sentences, Uncle Nino entertained the cast throughout the entire ceremony and made everyone laugh. The boys admitted it was nice to see everyone together laughing and having a good time.

The wedding redo wasn’t complete without Vinny Guadagnino having the opportunity to give Angelina away. Angelina and Vinny have had a long history of being flirtatious ever since they hooked up several years ago.

Vinny also had the honor of picking out Angelina’s wedding dress, which he delivered to her hotel room.

Angelina thought the dress was beautiful and was surprised Vinny picked out something so nice. She even made a joke to her husband Chris Larangeira that Vinny knew her taste better than he did.

During a confessional interview, Angelina even admitted that Vinny wasn’t that bad. The episode ended with the cast sitting down for the reception, as Vinny was caught by Jenni as he silently rehearsed his wedding speech under his breath.

Part two of the season finale

Next week will be part two of the season finale.

Previews showed the wedding reception getting started and it looked like it had the possibility of getting bad quickly.

Vinny started his speech and could be heard making a joke about Angelina, which fans will recall, is exactly how the girls’ speech went at Angelina’s real wedding. Seeing that the jokes didn’t go over well the first time, it’s quite possible Vinny could be the next roommate on Angelina’s bad side.

Fans can tune in to Jersey Shore Family Vacation to find out if the wedding redo has a better ending than the first one.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.