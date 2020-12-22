Angelina Pivarnick almost peed her pants during Jersey Shore Family Vacation wedding do-over

Jersey Shore Family Vacation is currently on hiatus for the holidays but the preview of what’s to come when the series returns shows a lot of drama and fun on the way.

Amid the chaos of trying to get the family back together and resolve the issues between the girls, it looks like Angelina will get a second chance at her wedding.

The preview shows Angelina and her husband, Chris Larangeira renewing their vows in front of the roommates. Angelina spoke to TooFab and shared the details of her wedding redo and how much fun she had.

She said, “Let me tell you something, I almost peed my pants 10 times that night. Honestly, that was one of the most fun days that night that I had with the roomies in so long.”

Angelina expressed that even though the cast isn’t up to their usual antics of drinking and going to the clubs, they managed to have a crazy season.

She said, “I look back on it, and I’m like, this is the craziest season we’ve ever filmed and we were in a bubble. How’s that even possible? It’s crazy. It was a fun, crazy, dramatic time in a bubble. The crazy dysfunctional family. Our dynamic is crazy.”

Angelina clearly had a blast at her wedding do-over, but does this mean she was able to make amends with Deena Cortese and Jenni “JWOWW” Farley?

Jenni arrives in Vegas

In addition to Angelina’s vow renewal, the preview showed Jenni’s long-anticipated arrival in Vegas. She was late to join the group because of a complication from TMJ surgery which left Deena solo.

Jenni’s arrival marks the first time she, Deena, and Angelina would be in the same room since the wedding drama that happened almost a year prior.

Once Jenni arrived, it looked like the drama accelerated. The preview showed several cast members in tears in addition to arguments and frustrations amongst one another.

Things started to get so intense between the roommates that they had to call in Dr. Drew Pinsky to help them fix their broken family.

A wise man once said…. A smooth sea never made a skilled sailor. 🌊 In 2021, the fam has more sit-downs, surprises, and shenanigans in store when #JSFamilyVacation continues on January 7th! pic.twitter.com/GMFD3mp9g4 — Jersey Shore (@JerseyShore) December 17, 2020

The boys try to save the day

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Ronnie Magro, Pauly DelVecchio, and Vinny Guadagnino want nothing more than the cast to be one big happy family again.

They went out of their way to plan the surprise meet-up and force a sit-down between the girls.

At the end of the most recent episode, Mike gave Angelina an ultimatum that if she wanted to be a part of the family, then she needed to get serious and try to work through the drama.

Angelina recently praised the boys for everything they did to try to help.

Does the fact she had so much fun with her roommates at her wedding redo mean that the boys’ plan actually worked?

Fans can tune in to find out when Jersey Shore Family Vacation returns on January 7th, 2021.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.