Jersey Shore Family Vacation spoilers: Angelina Pivarnick gets a wedding re-do with vow renewal ceremony

Jersey Shore Family Vacation is currently on hiatus until after the holidays but previews of the remaining episodes forecast a lot of drama for the cast.

At the end of Season 3, the drama of Angelina Pivarnick’s wedding unfolded after Deena Cortese, Jenni “JWOWW” Farley, and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi gave their infamous wedding speech.

The backlash of the drama became so bad that Snooki decided to part ways with the show. Deena and Jenni refused to speak to Angelina and the girls went about 9 months without speaking.

The boys on the cast, Ronnie Magro, Pauly DelVecchio, Vinny Guadagnino, and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino came up with a plan to invite the girls to Vegas and trick them into having a forced sit down to resolve the drama once and for all.

The girls have yet to come face to face with Angelina but previews show arguments between the roommates, an intervention with the help of Dr. Drew Pinsky, and a wedding re-do for Angelina.

The roommates all appeared to be in attendance with the exception of Jenni, as Angelina and Chris Larangeira renewed their vows in a small ceremony. Does this mean the roommates will make up with Angelina?

The mediation

While we have yet to find out whether Angelina’s vow renewal meant the girls were able to make amends, things didn’t look good before Angelina’s arrival.

Mike attempted to mediate the situation and sat down with Deena and Jenni to find out how they felt about the situation and Angelina.

Both Deena and Jenni said they refused to speak to her after she supported social media threats and bullying from fans. They said that fans went so far as to threaten their safety and well-being and also made insensitive comments about their children.

When the boys broke the news to a pregnant Deena that Angelina was on her way, Deena cried and became visibly upset. Their only saving grace was that her husband, Chris Buckner was on his way at the same time with their son CJ.

Angelina arrived and the boys kept her away from Deena until they could make sure Angelina was in a good place. When the season returns, it looks like Jenni makes her arrival, and things really start to heat up with the group.

What about Snooki?

While the boys have an opportunity to try to bring the girls back together, Snooki’s departure from the show meant that she was not in Vegas to film with her roommates. What does this mean for her future with Angelina?

Even though Snooki did not film the current season, Angelina recently told TooFab that she would like to resolve things with her.

Angelina mentioned that she texted the girls to try to resolve the situation. She said her conversation with Snooki was civil and calm as they both explained the hurt they felt.

In regards to making amends, Angelina said, “It’s really unfortunate right now…so, whenever she wants to, I’m here. I’m willing to sit down. We’ll see if she ever will.”

The future of the girl’s relationship with Angelina remains unknown. Fans can tune in on Thursday, January 7th, when Jersey Shore Family Vacation returns to find out what ultimately happens to their friendship, and if Angelina’s second wedding was more successful than her first.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.