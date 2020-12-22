Angelina Pivarnick praises Jersey Shore men, says she tried to fix things with JWoww and Deena for months

Angelina Pivarnick was brought out to Vegas by the men of Jersey Shore Family Vacation with the hope they could finally end the drama between her and the other girls.

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Vinny Guadagnino, Pauly DelVecchio, and Ronnie Magro secretly planned to invite Angelina, Deena Cortese, and Jenni “JWOWW” Farley, to the resort at the same time and force them to sit down and talk things out.

Jenni’s arrival date was pushed back due to complications from TMJ surgery, but Deena made her arrival a few days earlier than Angelina. After she announced her pregnancy to the group, the boys let her in on their little secret.

Deena cried and was upset about Angelina’s arrival because she didn’t want to deal with the stress so early in her pregnancy. The boys invited her husband Chris Buckner and their son CJ on the trip in hopes it would help calm Deena down.

Once Angelina arrived, the boys kept her separate from Deena while they talked to her to see how she was feeling. After joking around for a bit, the boys got serious with Angelina and made clear their intentions to bring the family back together.

Seconds before the episode ended, Mike provided Angelina with an ultimatum and said if she wanted to be part of the family, it was time to get serious and get to the bottom of the drama once and for all.

Angelina praises the boys

In regards to the drama with the girls, Angelina spoke to TooFab and opened up about the situation and how she felt. She also praised the men of Jersey Shore for the effort they put in to try to resolve the conflict.

She mentioned how she had tried to talk to the girls for months but was getting nowhere. She had a hard time understanding why they were so upset and why Deena was crying because she felt like she should be the one who felt that way after the speech they gave at her wedding.

She said, “I’m the one against three or two now. It’s not easy for me. It’s really not sometimes, but I just wanted to sit down with them. I wanted to put my best foot forward. At the end of the day, we’re family and the boys really did want to get this family back together.”

She continued, “I gotta tell you, those boys they went far and wide and they outdid themselves with trying to get this family to sit down. They really did want it and that’s so amazing. Just so genuine of them. I really love the boys.”

Angelina went into detail on how much the boys helped her behind the scenes.

She said, “…they really put all their effort into this. They really did. Off-camera, on camera. I mean Mike and I were working behind scenes tryin’ to get these girls to want to sit down with me off-camera. Mike was there for all of this. Ron was calling me every other day like, c’mon, what are we doing here.”

Deena and Jenni have no desire to talk to Angelina

Deena and Jenni have yet to come face to face with Angelina and before their vacation, they both made that clear to Mike.

Mike tried to talk to the girls and see where they were at and how he could help, but they were all set with not talking to Angelina at all.

Deena and Jenni discussed the hate messages they received on social media and how some fans went as far as threatening them and talking badly about their children. Jenni even blamed Angelina for Snooki’s decision to leave the show.

Previews of what’s to come show Jenni’s arrival in Vegas and the inevitable confrontation between Angelina and the girls. Will the boys’ hard work finally pay off or will the drama continue?

Fans can tune in to find out when Jersey Shore Family Vacation returns on January 7th, 2021.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.