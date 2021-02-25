Jersey Shore Family Vacation: Vinny Guadagnino surprises Angelina Pivarnick with an after-party complete with strippers

Vinny goes all out for Angelina’s wedding redo on Jersey Shore Family Vacation. Pic credit: MTV

Angelina Pivarnick’s wedding redo was off to a great start.

Vinny Guadagnino picked out a beautiful dress that Angelina loved and she was pleasantly surprised to see that he knew her taste.

Uncle Nino showed up to officiate the ceremony, and the roommates shared several laughs. Angelina and her husband Chris Larangeira seemed like they were enjoying themselves and everyone was happy to see that the wedding redo was off to a great start.

The cast moved indoors to start the wedding reception as they all gathered around a table to eat.

It seemed like things were going really well but Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino made a point that Angelina’s first wedding started off nicely too.

He said, “The redo is a complete success. But let’s not get ahead of ourselves because Angelina’s first wedding started beautiful too. Once we had the reception, it was a big nosedive.”

The boy’s wedding redo plan didn’t stop at a ceremony and reception, however. On tonight’s mid-season finale of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, Angelina receives one last surprise from Vinny Guadagnino.

Vinny’s surprise

Vinny admitted that after being surrounded by couples their entire vacation, he needed to plan something “ratchet”.

As their dinner came to an end, Vinny said to the group, “I’ve got more entertainment for you. Step outside into my office.”

The roommates looked around at each other skeptically, and weren’t sure what Vinny had up his sleeve.

He said during a confessional interview, “I have an amazing, amazing, surprise. It’s going to be fun, it’s going to be dirty. It’s going to be nasty. Probably going to want to go to church the next day, but it’s gonna be a good time.”

Vinny sets up an after-party with strippers

As the roommates stepped outside, a truck with a giant glass window pulled up and three strippers were dancing provocatively. The truck even had it’s own stripper pole.

Vinny had money guns set up for the roommates to use as they shot dollar bills into the air toward the truck.

Vinny said, “This is like a drive-through strip club so yeah, yeah, this is what I’m talking about.”

Surprisingly, Angelina didn’t seem too upset about the gesture. She said, “Vinny has really outdone himself. He has walked me down the aisle, he has given a speech, and now a truck filled with strippers. Perfect, like strippers. That’s what we do.”

Fans can tune in to tonight’s mid-season finale to watch as the roommates enjoy Angelina’s wedding redo after-party.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.