Jersey Shore Family Vacation fans defend Angelina Pivarnick after latest episode

Jersey Shore Family Vacation fans are coming to Angelina Pivarnick’s defense following the most recent episode.

Viewers looked on as the feud between Angelina and her costar Vinny Guadagnino continued while the two of them bickered back and forth during their short trip to California.

Vinny was frustrated with Angelina because she shared during a family dinner that Vinny got a random girl pregnant.

Angelina found it to be hypocritical that he would be so upset with her because she felt like he and the rest of the cast constantly spread rumors about her and her husband Chris Larangeira even though they had no proof that they were true.

The feud only intensified after Angelina called Chris and told him about Vinny’s anger. Chris became agitated and it seemed as though a possible fight between the two of them was brewing.

The cast then accused Angelina of instigating more drama but after the episode aired, fans were quick to flock to social media to share their opinions and many of them had Angelina’s back.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation viewers have had enough of watching Angelina get blamed for everything and don’t feel as though the recent fight between her and Vinny is her fault.

Several people took to Twitter to share their frustration and stick up for Angelina.

One commenter noted that “Angelina didn’t do anything wrong.”

They felt that the entire thing was “a joke” and found it hypocritical because the cast “drag her name through the mud all the time.”

Another fan shared similar sentiments and thought the cast was “dragging the rumor out.”

They also felt that it was “annoying that she’s the target every season.”

Others felt that Angelina was “one of the few interesting ones” that are on the show and they didn’t like that the group continues to “treat her like a punching bag.”

Jersey Shore’s Angelina Pivarnick continues to feud with Vinny Guadagnino

Regardless of which side the fans are on, Angelina and Vinny have been feuding for several years ever since the earlier days of Jersey Shore.

At this point, fans have wondered whether the two of them actually hate each other or secretly have feelings for one another after hooking up over a decade ago.

When Angelina married Chris, Vinny even joked about her being “the one that got away.”

Whether or not they will squash their beef with each other remains to be seen but fans should tune in to new episodes of Season 5 of Jersey Shore Family Vacation to see what happens next.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.