Chris Larangeira files for divorce from Jersey Shore Family Vacation’s Angelina Pivarnick

Chris Larangeira has filed for divorce from Jersey Shore Family Vacation’s Angelina Pivarnick. Pic credit: MTV

Chris Larangeira has filed for divorce from Jersey Shore Family Vacation star Angelina Pivarnick.

The filing comes following the couple’s recent attempts to repair their relationship after Angelina originally filed back in January of 2021. While they spent the last several months trying to make things work, it looks like they will ultimately go their separate ways.

Fans have speculated for the last several weeks that the two of them were on the rocks again due to cryptic social media posts and Season 5 of Jersey Shore Family Vacation has continued to document their ongoing marriage issues.

Monsters & Critics recently spoke to a source who reported that the couple was living separately and that Chris was refusing to attend therapy.

The Sun reported that Chris actually filed divorce papers a couple of weeks ago.

Chris Larangeira claps back after pet psychic trashes him on Jersey Shore Family Vacation

News of Chris’s divorce filing arrived after the most recent episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

Angelina invited Jenni “JWOWW” Farley, Deena Cortese, and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi to her home as she had a pet psychic come to interact with her animals and hopefully get some clarity on her life.

While there, the psychic had a lot of bad things to say about Chris and his relationship with Angelina. She also said that the couple’s dog didn’t like Chris and wanted him gone.

The episode clearly struck a nerve with Chris as not only did he unfollow Angelina on Instagram after the episode aired, but he also went off about the whole thing in his Instagram story.

Chris referred to the woman as a “nut job” and felt that it was “disgusting” that she was able to “go on national TV and defame” him.

He then went on to defend himself and his character by saying “I treat my animals like my children and love them all. All I’ve ever done was give my heart and soul to my entire family and at least I know that even if I’m not appreciated by others.”

Chris Larangeira goes off about the pet psychic. Pic credit: @chris_e_piss_e/Instagram

Angelina Pivarnick responds to Chris Larangeira’s divorce filing

While Angelina has not formally made a statement regarding Chris’s decision to file for divorce, she recently shared a photo to Instagram and captioned it, “looking for peace and happiness [wink face]. Life is good my friends.”

It’s unclear at this time if the decision to go through with the divorce was mutual or not. It’s possible that the entire ordeal will play out on Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

Until then, fans can keep up with Angelina and Chris by following their social media accounts.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.