Jersey Shore Family Vacation’s Angelina Pivarnick posts photo of ‘new roommate’—did Chris move out?

Angelina Pivarnick shares photo of “new roommate.” Pic credit: MTV

Jersey Shore Family Vacation star Angelina Pivarnick continues to make fans question whether she and Chris Larangeira’s marriage survived Season 5.

The season opened with Angelina torn up about what to do about their relationship.

She sat down with her costar Jenni “JWOWW” Farley and shared that she was considering a divorce.

While Angelina and Chris have certainly had their fair share of ups and downs, it has seemed like they were willing to put in the work to fix things between them.

They rarely have a social media presence together but have told fans in the past not to read too far into that.

Recently, however, Angelina has been posting things that have made fans wonder about her relationship status, and her most recent post seems to hint at the fact that she and Chris may have gone their separate ways for good.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation’s Angelina Pivarnick posts picture of ‘new roommate’

In her Instagram stories, Angelina shared a photo with one of her friends as they were out on the town together.

That is not atypical for Angelina, as her page is often filled with posts of her out with friends or photos of herself.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The caption, however, is what has people scratching their heads.

She wrote, “Bestie and new roommate.”

Angelina posts photo of “new roommate.” Pic credit: @angelinamtv/Instagram

Jersey Shore fans will recall that Angelina recently purchased a mansion in New Jersey and Chris had moved into the home with her.

However, her recent post leads people to believe that he may have moved out and her friend may have moved in.

Chris Larangeira changes his social media

While it’s quite possible that Angelina and Chris have let her friend move into the large home with them, it seems like an unlikely thing for a married couple to do — especially when they’ve been struggling to work on their relationship.

Chris hasn’t spoken out about the status of their marriage, but he did make a change to his Instagram page that provides further implications that something may have gone wrong between the two of them.

In his Instagram bio, he used to have the bride and groom emojis. Now, however, it simply says his name with “public figure” below.

Chris changed his Instagram bio. Pic credit: @chris_e_piss_e/Instagram

Despite changing his bio, he and Angelina still follow each other as of this moment.

It’s unclear whether something has truly gone wrong in their marriage, or whether they are purposely remaining cryptic as to not ruin their storyline on the current season.

Whether or not they are still together remains to be seen, but fans should continue to watch Season 5 of Jersey Shore Family Vacation to find out more about what’s going on with Angelina and Chris.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.