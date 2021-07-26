Jersey Shore: Angelina Pivarnick talks ‘real relationships’ in telling social media post

Angelina Pivarnick shared several Instagram posts that spoke about relationship struggles. Pic credit: MTV

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Angelina Pivarnick talked about “real relationships” in a telling series of posts to her Instagram feed and story.

The reality television star, who has had a history of battling with her co-stars Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Deena Cortese, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio, Vinny Guadagnino, and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, first uploaded a statement shared by inspirational coach Raz Soos.

This past season, it appears Angelina has tried to keep her verbal sparring with most of her castmates under control as she dealt with personal issues with her husband, Chris Larangeira.

During this difficult time for the couple, her castmates reached out to Angelina and Chris as they faced difficulties in their young marriage.

It was revealed earlier this year that Angelina filed for divorce from her husband, but it seems that they have attempted to work things out in their relationship.

However, this latest post has led her followers to believe that there might be something brewing under the surface in Angelina’s life.

Angelina Pivarnick asked for kindness

Attached to a post shared by Raz Soos, Angelina implored that “life is short, be kind.”

This post was liked by longtime castmate Snooki.

Angelina also shared three slides to her Instagram feed. In the first, seen below, the topic was about real friendships and boundaries one can set up to protect themselves from a person that is not in their life for the right reasons.

Angelina Pivarnick shared a post about friendship on her Instagram feed. Pic credit: @angelinamtv/Instagram

In a second slide, Angelina used a quote from The Bible. The original quote read, “Therefore I tell you, do not worry about your life, what you will eat or drink; or about your body, what you will wear. Is not life more than food, and the body more than clothes?”

In a second slide, Angelina spoke about worry. Pic credit: @angelinamtv/Instagram

Below, a third image spoke of “grace over grudges.”

In a final Instagram story upload, Angelina spoke of grace. Pic credit: @angelinamtv/Instagram

The reality television star did not elaborate further on why she added this type of commentary to her social media feed and story.

Jersey Shore fans reacted

Fans of the television show and one of its most outspoken stars reacted to Angelina’s posts.

“I like Angelina. You can tell she has a good heart. Glad she is back on the show,” penned one fan in a comment seen below.

Fans of Angelina Pivarnick shared their commentary regarding her post. Pic credit: @angelinamtv/Instagram

“This is my life, everyone always tells me to stop giving to those who don’t deserve/appreciate it, but I truly believe in good karma and doing things for the goodness of others without receiving anything in return,” claimed a second fan.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.