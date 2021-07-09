Jersey Shore: Family Vacation viewers fed up with drama between Angelina Pivarnick and Jenni Farley

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation viewers appear to be fed up with the ongoing drama between Angelina Pivarnick and Jenni “JWoww” Farley. Pic credit: MTV

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation viewers appear to be fed up with the ongoing drama between Angelina Pivarnick and Jenni “JWoww” Farley.

Tensions between the women continued on the July 8 episode when Angelina believed that Jenni was trying to undermine her marriage to Chris Larangeira, which was already on unsteady ground.

Angelina admitted earlier in the season that she and Chris were dealing with difficulties in their union and Chris had temporarily moved out of their marital home after the 2020 holiday season.

Their current issues stemmed from the Ring doorbell videos Jenni obtained of Angelina at a friend’s home where she was acting brashly.

Tensions between the women appeared to bubble up throughout the episode until Jenni decided to address the issue by speaking to Angelina directly about her involvement in obtaining the clips.

Jenni shared that she learned of the videos from Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino’s sister-in-law, who heard about them from a woman who was washing her hair at a salon. After fighting about who would call this person about the clips, Jenni asked if the video could be sent to her.

Jenni told Angelina that she understood how embarrassing video footage could be when one was having difficulties in their marriage. She went through a similar circumstance when clips were leaked from inside her home during her marriage to Roger Mathews.

Angelina and Jenni come to an agreement

Angelina and Jenni came to an agreement where if Jenni learned anything that she felt would potentially harm Angelina, to address her directly. Jenni reminded Angelina that she did tell her about the video initially but she did not want to discuss the situation unless there was evidence.

The women appeared to temporarily put their feuding ways to rest by the close of the episode, but there was still one score to settle.

Jenni and Angelina had made a bet during a women’s brunch with Deena Cortese, Nikki Hall, and Lauren Sorrentino. If Angelina lost her cool with her antagonist Vinny Guadagnino for 24 hours, she would have to run through the snow in a bikini and make snow angels. If Angelina managed to keep calm during that time, she would be allowed to push a fully clothed Jenni into the pool.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation viewers said enough is enough

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation viewers said that they were done with what they felt was unnecessary drama between the two women.

They shared their views in the comments section of the show’s Instagram post regarding the episode.

“Are we done with the Angelina show yet?” questioned one fan.

“That is dumb. But in her defense, they are creating a dumb storyline. Just give her the videos and be done. I’m bored,” claimed a second viewer.

“Angelina always with her drama, always blaming someone else, is never her fault,” claimed a third Instagram user.

“She’s not sabotaging ur marriage girl. U did that all on ur own!” penned the fourth viewer, referring to Angelina’s comment that Jenni was trying to throw a wrench into her union with her husband.

Thankfully, it looks like we’re done with Angelina’s latest drama involving the Ring doorbell footage and questions about whether she was messing around on Chris.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs on Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.