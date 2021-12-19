Jersey Shore: Did Angelina Pivarnick just return from filming a new reality TV show?

Angelina Pivarnick may have just returned from filming a new reality TV show. Pic credit: MTV

Jersey Shore Family Vacation star Angelina Pivarnick has certainly brought the drama throughout the years.

From her decision to stop filming in the earlier years of Jersey Shore to her controversial return several years later, her dynamic with her castmates has had its ups and downs.

Following the wedding speech fiasco where she didn’t speak to Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jenni “JWOWW Farley, and Deena Cortese for nearly a year, Angelina is finally back in her costars’ good graces.

Angelina, who is typically very active on social media has been pretty quiet over the last several weeks and didn’t even post anything to announce the premiere of Season 5 of Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

It seems that Angelina’s brief hiatus from social media was possibly due to her filming a new reality TV show — here’s what we know.

Is Angelina Pivarnick filming a new reality TV show?

Rumors have been spreading recently that MTV had a new reality show in the works and it reportedly has a “shore” theme.

The show reportedly filmed for three weeks and consisted of cast members from different shore-related reality TV shows and had them live together.

Thechallengeshaderoom shared some people who they believed were part of the cast.

That list included Angelina, Blake Hortsmann from Bachelor in Paradise, Trina Njorge from Love Island USA 3, Giannina Gibelli from Love Is Blind, and many others.

The exact format of the show is unknown at this time.

After being silent on social media for several weeks, Angelina posted a photo to her Instagram Stories with the caption, “She’s back [wink face]”

Angelina returns after brief social media hiatus. Pic credit: @angelinamtv/Instagram

The timing aligns with the rumored filming of the show making it likely that she just returned from filming.

Will Angelina Pivarnick be part of Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 5?

Even if Angelina took part in the new show she still will be part of Season 5 of Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

Angelina was included in the cast photo for the new season and she also appeared in the trailer.

The trailer hinted at some possible drama between her and Chris Larangeira as they work through issues in their marriage.

MTV has not released details regarding the supposed new shore-themed reality show but it looks like there’s a good chance that Angelina took part.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 5 premieres on Thursday, January 6 at 8/7c on MTV.