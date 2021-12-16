Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 5 trailer released — see what’s coming in the ‘unSHOREgettable’ new year

Catch a glimpse of Season 5 of Jersey Shore Family Vacation with the official trailer. Pic credit: MTV

Jersey Shore Family Vacation fans will be excited to know that the official trailer for Season 5 has officially been released.

The new season is set to air in the new year and it looks like it will be loaded with lots of fun and good times.

The Jersey Shore Instagram page shared the video along with the caption, “This fam is about to make up for some lost time. In 2022 get ready for an all-new unSHOREgettable season.”

The trailer teased Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi’s full-time return to the series and featured the newest members of the Jersey Shore family — the Jersey Shore babies.

Both Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and Deena Cortese welcomed newborn baby boys this year and the little guys will be making their debut in Season 5.

See what else is in store in the new season trailer.

Here’s what’s in store for Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 5

The new season looks jam-packed with excitement as fans have a lot to catch up on over the last several months.

The trailer hints at “New Meatballs, new Snooki, new problems, and BIG questions.”

In addition to Snooki’s return and meeting the new babies, it looks like some drama will unfold and major decisions will be made.

The clip shot to Angelina Pivarnick and her husband Chris Larangeira. The couple has shared some ups and downs in their marriage this year including filing for divorce in January and then dismissing the motion this past summer.

Angelina and Chris seem to be trying to make things work and it seems fans will get a closer look at their relationship problems.

Pauly DelVecchio will be filming alongside his girlfriend Nikki Hall but it looks like he has some big plans in the works.

The clip shows Pauly saying, “I wanna ask you something.”

Nikki seemingly responds, “Uh-oh.”

Is it possible that an engagement could be in their future?

Jersey Shore Family Vacation holiday special the 12 Days of Jerzmas

For eager fans who just can’t wait until the new year to catch up with the Jersey Shore family, there will be a holiday special airing tonight called the 12 Days of Jerzmas.

Jenni “JWOWW” Farley, Snooki, and Mike will host the show as they discuss their 12 favorite Family Vacation moments and share some never-before-seen events that have happened off-air.

The trio will also share an exclusive sneak peek of the new season.

Jersey Shore fans have a lot to look forward to as their favorite Shore mates make their return.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation the 12 Days of Jerzmas airs Thursday, December 16 at 8/7c on MTV.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursday, January 6 at 8/7c on MTV.