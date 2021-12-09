Jersey Shore Family Vacation returns in the new year — Here’s what we know about Season 5

Season 5 of Jersey Shore Family Vacation will premiere in the new year. Pic credit: MTV

Jersey Shore Family Vacation fans will kick the new year off with their favorite guidos as Jerzdays return.

MTV announced that Season 5 of Jersey Shore Family Vacation will make a comeback in January following the holiday season.

The return has been much anticipated by fans as rumors circulated about the cast filming at the Isla Bella Beach Resort.

Since then, everyone has been dying to know when the show would return and what was in store.

Here’s everything we know about Season 5.

Here’s everything we know about Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 5

Season 5 will begin on Thursday, January 6.

Many fans will be thrilled to know that the new season marks the official return of everyone’s favorite meatball Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi.

With Nicole’s return will come some entertaining meatball days alongside her sidekick and fellow meatball Deena Cortese. We’ll also catch a glimpse of Deena’s newborn son Cameron and see how her family dynamic has changed now that they are a family of four.

Fans will also catch a glimpse at the fun Vinny Guadagnino had while living in LA.

We’ll catch up with Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino as he navigates life as a dad to baby Romeo. The roommates will also throw a celebration to mark his official end of probation.

Pauly DelVecchio will make his return to his DJ gigs as he travels the country to entertain fans alongside his girlfriend, Nikki Hall.

As rumored, the cast spent some time in the Florida Keys and brought their significant others and children along for the trip.

In addition to seeing the family dynamics, the group trip is sure to be filled with lots of shenanigans and crazy fun times that the Jersey Shore cast is known for.

New Year, New Season 💪🏼 #JSFamilyVacation Season 5 premieres Jerzday, January 6th at 8/7c on MTV. LFG 🚀 pic.twitter.com/Kz87LHu0WE — Mike The Situation ☝🏻 (@ItsTheSituation) December 9, 2021

12 Days of JERZMAS

It looks like Jersey Shore Family Vacation fans are in for an extra special treat in the days leading up to the new season.

The 12 Days of JERZMAS will take place on Thursday, December 16 at 8/7c.

Fans can get into the holiday spirit with Nicole, Mike, and Jenni “JWOWW” Farley as they talk family traditions and tell never-before-heard stories.

They’ll also be reminiscing on their 12 favorite days from Family Vacation with a special sneak peek into Season 5.

With all of this excitement happening, Jersey Shore Family Vacation fans have a lot to look forward to this holiday season.

Be sure to welcome the new year in style with everyone’s favorite Jersey Shore roommates when the new season returns.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 5 premieres Thursday, January 6 at 8/7c on MTV.