Jersey Shore’s Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi shares hilarious Christmas photo of her kids, moms everywhere relate

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi shares hilarious Christmas photo of her kids. Pic credit: MTV

While she may be one of the most popular stars from Jersey Shore Family Vacation, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi recently proved that she is just like the rest of us.

Nicole recently shared a Christmas photo of her three children; Lorenzo, 9, Giovanna, 7, and Angelo, 2.

The picture, while it was absolutely adorable, just made Nicole more relatable to her fans than ever.

Her three kids were sitting in front of some Christmas decor with Lorenzo and Giovanna smiling brightly. It was her youngest son, Angelo, however, who really stole the show.

In the photo, he was seen crying hysterically as his brother and sister tried to keep looking happily at the camera.

Nicole captioned the post, “ITS DECEMBER!!! SANTAAAAAAAAAAA,”

Several of her followers chimed in and clearly got a laugh out of the entire ordeal as many moms could relate to the chaos of trying to get kids to smile in pictures.

Moms relate to Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi’s Christmas photo of her kids

People were having a good chuckle at Nicole’s Christmas photo and it made a lot of moms feel like their experiences were more normal.

One mom chimed in and said, “SAME! I’ll send you one of ours,” with a series of laughing emojis.

Fans relate to Snooki’s photo. Pic credit: @courtneym_lopez/Instagram

Another follower appreciated Nicole sharing the imperfect photo and wrote, “This is real life.”

Fans relate to Snooki’s photo. Pic credit: @rolandp90x/Instagram

A separate fan thought the photo was “epic” as another shared that the same exact thing happened when trying to get a picture of her own kids.

Fans relate to Snooki’s photo. Pic credit: @krissymarie412/@uaremysunshine88/Instagram

All in all, Nicole’s fans were happy to see her post something so relatable and realistic.

Fans relate to Snooki’s photo. Pic credit: @snoopysuzi30/@kc_marri92/Instagram

Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi’s Messy Mawma Wine is marketed for moms

Christmas photos aren’t the only way Nicole is relating to moms everywhere these days.

She recently came out with her own brand of wine called Messy Mawma Wine. The brand comes in two different varieties; a red called Chaos Cabernet Sauvignon, and a white called Tantrum Chardonnay.

The wine is marketed toward moms who are used to wrangling their kids all day. The bottles can be purchased for $19.95 and are packaged in Nicole’s signature leopard print design.

It’s clear that Nicole keeps it real with her fans and continues to be relatable with her posts about her kids.

Fans will be able to catch a closer glimpse at her family dynamic when the new season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation begins.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation is currently on hiatus on MTV.