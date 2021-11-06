Pauly D’s unmatched hustle maintains his title as Jersey Shore Family Vacation’s richest cast member

Pauly D continues to hustle and it shows in his success. Pic credit: MTV

The entire cast of Jersey Shore Family Vacation makes an impressive living but it’s Pauly DelVecchio who really brings home the bacon.

Pauly currently holds the title of Jersey Shore Family Vacation’s richest cast member and it’s not just because of the salary he receives from being on the show.

Pauly’s hard work and dedication are truly unmatched and his latest Instagram story proves just that.

While the rest of the cast continues to enjoy a relaxing trip in paradise, Pauly and his girlfriend Nikki Hall are on the move.

Even though he is currently filming the new season in Florida with the cast, that hasn’t stopped him from maintaining his DJ gigs across the country.

Both he and Nikki shared videos last night from Madison, Wisconsin as Pauly entertained fans at a jam-packed venue.

Pauly performs in Madison, Wisconsin. Pic credit: @djpaulyd/Instagram

Pauly performs in Madison, Wisconsin. Pic credit: @nikkisaintclaire/Instagram

This kind of hustle is what helps to make him the richest cast member of Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

Pauly DelVecchio is the richest cast member of Jersey Shore Family Vacation

Pauly D continues to maintain the title of Jersey Shore Family Vacation’s richest cast member, but just how much is he worth?

Pauly currently has an impressive net worth estimated to be somewhere around $20 million according to Celebrity Net Worth.

After a brief hiatus last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, Pauly is now regularly traveling to venues and nightclubs across the country. In addition to his guest appearances, he currently holds residencies at different Las Vegas clubs.

It’s no secret that he has been so successful due to his work ethic as evidenced by the fact that he isn’t letting their current family vacation get in the way of his work. He appears to be bouncing back and forth between filming and his other responsibilities.

Nikki seems committed to supporting her man as she’s been traveling alongside him.

Pauly D is involved in various business ventures that contribute to his income

In addition to his DJ gigs, Pauly makes $150,000 per episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

As if that wasn’t enough to fill his bank account, Pauly has other business ventures that help bring in revenue.

He recently started an online sandwich shop called Pauly D’s Italian Subs. The restaurant serves subs and salads that customers can order online and have the food delivered right to their front door.

He launched the business in March of this year and it has been successful ever since.

On top of all of the work he does, he also brings in money as an influencer and social media ambassador.

Seeing Pauly D’s hustle and hard work makes it no surprise that he is the richest cast member. His success is sure to garner a lot of respect from fans and makes his continued appearances on the show that much more impressive.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation is currently on hiatus on MTV.