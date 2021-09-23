Who is the richest Jersey Shore star and how did they get all their money?

The Jersey Shore cast has made quite a bit of money thanks to their hit show. Pic credit: MTV

After ten seasons of the hit reality TV show Jersey Shore, six with the original, and four with Jersey Shore Family Vacation, the cast has made a lot of money.

There is no question that cast members earned a bulk of their fortune from MTV. However, the group has also used its reality TV fame to launch many other successful businesses.

Who is the richest Jersey Shore star?

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio, Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Vinny Guadagnino, Deena Nicole Cortese, Angelina Pivarnick, Sammi Giancola are the contenders for richest Jersey Shore star.

According to online sources, Pauly D is the richest Jersey Shore star. DJ Pauly D’s net worth is estimated to be a whopping $20 million.

Vinny is the next up with a net worth of $5 million. Snooki, JWoww, Sammi, and Angelina are tied with a fortune of $4 million each.

The final three Jersey Shore cast members have various portfolios. Ronnie’s net worth is $3 million, Deena has $2 million in the bank, and Mike is the lowest net worth at $300,000. Mke’s fortune is vastly lower than the rest is because of his tax problems and legal issues.

Sign up for our newsletter!

How did Jersey Shore star Pauly D get all of his money?

Pauly D has certainly done well for himself. Along with his Jersey Shore money, he has earned a great living as a DJ. Thanks to his appearance on the MTV show, Pauly D’s demand as a DJ skyrocketed.

Pauly D used his fame to test the waters as a singer and has released a few singles. He even opened for Britney Spears during her Femme Fatale Tour, which certainly added to his fortune.

Reality TV has been a significant source of Pauly D’s income but not just Jersey Shore.

MTV featured him in the short-lived show, The Pauly D Project. Then he searched for love in E! network’s Famously Single. Plus, Pauly D and ex-girlfriend Aubrey O’Day appeared on WE TV’s Marriage Bootcamp before they split.

Last but not least, Pauly D and his pal Vinny have their own show, Double Shot at Love, on MTV. Pauly D found love with Nikki Hall but is returning for Season 3 to help Vinny find his soul mate.

Like so many other reality TV stars, Pauly D has become an influencer and social media ambassador.

Well, there it is, Jersey Shore fans. The richest Jersey Shore cast member is Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio. The success of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation means Pauly D’s fortune will only get larger.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation is currently on hiatus on MTV.