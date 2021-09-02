Jersey Shore Family Vacation renewed for Season 5: Will Snooki and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro return?

MTV is sticking with Jersey Shore Family Vacation but will the entire group be together again? Pic credit: MTV

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation has been renewed for Season 5 by MTV. Now that the show will officially be coming back, fans can’t help but wonder if that means Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro will also return.

Ahead of the Season 4 finale of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, MTV spilled it’s so not done with the Jersey Shore reboot. The network knows it has ratings gold with the reality TV show, even if a couple of the core cast members may not be back.

MTV renews Jersey Shore Family Vacation for Season 5

Jerzdays continue to be a powerhouse for MTV thanks to the famous cast and the Jersey Shore spin-off. Deena Nicole Cortese, Paul “Pauly D” Delvecchio,” Jenni “JWOWW” Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Angelina Pivarnick, and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino filmed Season 4 with their families.

It was the first season without Snooki as a series regular in the history of the Jersey Shore franchise. Snooki did surprise her cast members by coming back for the second half of the season, though.

Like so many television shows, the coronavirus pandemic brought a bit of a struggle for Season 4. However, the cast took it all in stride, filming in a bubble, taking over an entire Las Vegas resort.

Will Snooki and Ronnie return for Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 5?

There is good and bad news for Jersey Shore Family Vacation fans. Snooki will be back for Season 5. She also spilled that the upcoming season is already starting filming in a new interview with Too Fab.

“So right now, we are filming the next season, and I’m filming as much as I can. I want to say I’m back fully, but when it comes to trips and stuff like that I’m gonna be ‘here and there. Like I said, I hate leaving my kids, but I’m ready to be back,” Snooki expressed. “It’s already a s**tshow. We’ve been filming a couple of weeks, and we’re just drinking. So I brought the party back.”

The bad news is that Ronnie will not be back for at least the first part of Season 5. After taking a break to focus on his mental health and substance abuse issues, Ronnie admitted that he hopes to return to Jersey Shore Family Vacation. Ronnie has been in talks with producers, and all signs are pointing to him appearing in the latter half of the season.

While Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 4 is ending, fans can tune into Double Shot at Love with DJ Pauly D and Vinny to get their Jersey Shore fix. Season 3 premieres later this month.

Plus, since Season 5 of Jersey Shore Family Vacation is already filming, there is a chance the new season will premiere before the end of the year.

Are you happy Jersey Shore Family Vacation has been renewed for Season 5?

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7 on MTV.