Jersey Shore Family Vacation’s Angelina Pivarnick allegedly had a 2-year affair while married

Jersey Shore’s Angelina Pivarnick had an alleged affair while married to Chris Larangeira. Pic credit: MTV

Rumors are continuing to surround Jersey Shore Family Vacation’s Angelina Pivarnick following Chris Larangeira’s divorce filing.

After news of the filing spread, rumors began about the possible reasons for Chris’s decision.

At one point, fans thought Angelina’s costar Vinny Guadagnino could be to blame for the couple’s marriage issues as he and Angelina continue to be flirtatious with one another on-screen.

Following that, news spread that Angelina had allegedly been the one to leak her wedding speech audio that caused all of the controversies with the girls of the cast.

Angelina denied the reports and said they were all “lies” despite Jenni “JWOWW” Farley’s insistence that Chris confirmed it was true.

Now, sources have come forward to say that Angelina had an alleged two-year affair with another man while she was married to Chris.

Jersey Shore’s Angelina Pivarnick had an alleged 2-year affair

Sources have revealed that Angelina allegedly had an ongoing affair for two years with another man while she and Chris were still married. Several pictures of the two of them together were shared and they looked to be pretty cozy with one another.

The alleged affair was reportedly with a man by the name of Joseph Tarallo and started in the summer of 2020.

A source said, “She was barely going home, which caused a lot of turbulence in her marriage.”

The source also claimed that Chris learned about the affair and temporarily moved out of the home before deciding to give Angelina another chance after she said the affair had ended.

Joe was also allegedly the man that Angelina was seen arguing with on the leaked ring doorbell footage that surfaced last year.

Based on the report, it seems as though Joe may be to blame for Chris’s decision to file for divorce last month.

The source said, “Chris knew about Joe, but he thought it was over. He was totally blindsided by the revelation that the relationship continued until this month.”

Jersey Shore’s Angelina Pivarnick says there’s information Chris Larangeira doesn’t want shared

As the rumors surrounding Angelina and her marriage continue to run rampant, she’s claiming that there’s a lot of information she’s kept quiet about that Chris doesn’t want to be shared with the public.

When a fan commented on Twitter and said, “There’s 2 sides to every story and we’ve only heard his so far…”

Angelina retweeted and wrote, “Trust me my side is huge. A lot he doesn’t want ppl to know and I’ve been shutting my mouth.”

Angelina Pivarnick says there’s “a lot” Chris doesn’t want people to know. Pic credit: @angelinamtvjs/Twitter

Angelina had a warning for people who continue to spread information about her.

She shared a quote on her Instagram stories about how “slander is illegal” and captioned it, “All I see are lies. There’s always two sides to every story.”

Angelina warns critics about slander. Pic credit: @angelinamtv/Instagram

Angelina has yet to share any details regarding her recent split from Chris or the alleged information he reportedly doesn’t want to be shared.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.