Jersey Shore Family Vacation star Angelina Pivarnick is not happy about the recent rumors going around about her.

It was recently revealed that she was behind the leaked audio from the infamous wedding speech that caused all of the drama between her and her costars.

Both Jenni “JWOWW” Farley and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi spoke out after the news was shared and made it clear that they weren’t happy.

JWOWW even called Angelina out directly and told her that her estranged husband Chris Larangeira had admitted to them that she leaked it.

Snooki shared how “hurt” she was after doing everything she could to make amends with Angelina and be supportive of her.

Now, Angelina is clapping back at the rumors and has denied leaking the audio.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation’s Angelina Pivarnick claps back at claims that she leaked her wedding speech audio

After being called out by her costars for allegedly leaking her wedding speech audio, Angelina clapped back and denied the claims being reported.

She replied directly to the news article that reported the allegation and simply wrote in capital letters, “LIES.”

Angelina claps back at false claims about her. Pic credit: @angelinamtvjs/Twitter

She also retweeted a comment from one of her followers who didn’t see what the big deal was about the alleged leaked audio. They made the point that the footage was going to air and people would have seen it regardless.

In her retweet, Angelina again denied leaking the audio.

She wrote, “I never leaked anything. I didn’t even have my phone on me that night it was in bridal suite.”

Angelina denies leaking the wedding speech audio. Pic credit: @angelinamtvjs/Twitter

Is this the end of a friendship between Angelina Pivarnick and her Jersey Shore Family Vacation costars?

The news of the leaked audio has sparked an entire new feud between Angelina Pivarnick and her Jersey Shore Family Vacation costars.

Despite finally getting along with each other after years of arguments, it seems as though the news of Angelina’s involvement could put a permanent damper on her friendship with the cast.

JWOWW and Snooki were visibly upset by the revelation and it didn’t seem like they were backing down.

It took the boys of the cast several months to get the girls to reconcile following the wedding drama so there’s no telling how long it could take for them to recover from the recent news.

The boys of Jersey Shore Family Vacation have yet to speak out regarding the new allegations.

Fans will have to stay tuned to see how and if this news will impact future seasons of the show.

