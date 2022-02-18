Jersey Shore’s JWOWW takes aim at Angelina Pivarnick claiming she leaked the infamous wedding speech audio

Jenni “JWOWW” Farley calls out Angelina Pivarnick for allegedly leaking the wedding speech audio. Pic credit: MTV

Just when it seemed like the cast of Jersey Shore Family Vacation was finally on good terms with Angelina Pivarnick, things took a turn for the worse.

After several months of arguments with her castmates, they were finally able to put the drama from the infamous wedding speech behind them and move forward as a family.

That all changed, however, when news broke about the speech and Angelina’s alleged involvement in starting the war with her costars.

Over the last few days, it was revealed that Angelina was the one who released the audio from her wedding speech before footage aired on the show, which is what started all of the drama with her costars Jenni “JWOWW” Farley, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, and Deena Cortese.

Following the news, Angelina posted to Twitter claiming it was all “LIES” but it seems like the girls weren’t buying that excuse.

JWOWW did not hesitate to chime in and call Angelina out and she even mentioned Angelina’s estranged husband, Chris Larangeira.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation’s JWOWW takes aim at Angelina Pivarnick over leaked wedding speech audio

The Sun reported that Angelina reportedly leaked the wedding speech audio and revealed that information to Chris. The source also claimed that Angelina and Chris knew the contents of the wedding speech in advance.

They said, “Angelina and Chris had a heads up about what these speeches were, and the general content of them. Everyone was totally on board with what was set to be said.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

The source alleged that Angelina leaked the footage without any explanation in an attempt to make her costars “look bad.”

Upon seeing the report, Angelina replied to the story and commented in capital letters, “LIES.”

That’s when JWOWW immediately retweeted Angelina’s comment and called her out as the liar. Not only did she accuse Angelina of lying but she even revealed that Chris had confirmed to her that she leaked it.

JWOWW wrote, “Just stop [Angelina] your own husband told us you did this… please just stop.”

JWOWW takes aim at Angelina Pivarnick. Pic credit: @JENNIWOWW/Twitter

Jersey Shore’s Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi weighs in on Angelina leaking the wedding speech

JWOWW wasn’t the only one to call Angelina out as Snooki also had something to say about the news.

Snooki retweeted the article and wrote, “Damn this hurts.”

She then went on to point out how she felt like she ruined Angelina’s wedding and the drama surrounding the speech is what pushed her to take a break from filming.

She continued, “We’ve all been there for her trying to make things right and this s**t hurts.”

Snooki comments on Angelina wedding speech news. Pic credit: @snooki/Twitter

It’s clear Angelina’s costars are beyond hurt by the recent revelations.

It’s unknown at this time if Angelina’s castmates will be ready or willing to make amends a second time.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.