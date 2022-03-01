Jersey Shore’s Angelina Pivarnick seeks Kanye West’s attention, says ‘I am the real queen of Staten Island’

Jersey Shore’s Angelina Pivarnick has a message for Kanye West as she continues to look like Kim Kardashian. Pic credit: @angelinamtv/Instagram

Jersey Shore Family Vacation star Angelina Pivarnick has long deemed herself as “the Kim Kardashian of Staten Island.”

Not only has she given herself this nickname for several years, but she’s even started to look more and more like Kim as she’s continued to have plastic surgery done.

Several weeks ago, as Kim visited Staten Island to hang with her new man Pete Davidson, Angelina got playful in her Instagram stories and shared a post reminding everyone that there was only room for one of them in her hometown.

Along those same lines, after Kanye West went on a social media rant bashing Pete Davidson, Angelina’s estranged husband Chris Larangeira joked that maybe he should be “the Kanye West of Staten Island,” alluding to possibly having some information he wanted to air out to the public.

Now, as Kanye continues to date women that fans think resemble Kim, Angelina has a message for him.

Jersey Shore’s Angelina Pivarnick seeks Kanye West’s attention

As Kanye continues to be spotted with women like Chaney Jones, who fans think closely resembles Kim, others have thought that Angelina could be someone he sets his sights on next.

Angelina shared an image to her Instagram Stories that showed an article that mentioned how her resemblance to Kim could “peak Kanye’s interest.”

Angelina captioned the post with a message to Kanye.

She teased, “[KANYE WEST], SKETE SKETE LOL. I AM THE REAL QUEEN OF STATEN ISLAND ACTUALLY LOL.”

Angelina Pivarnick has a message for Kanye West.

Kanye has yet to respond to the playful banter from Angelina.

Jersey Shore’s Angelina Pivarnick continues to look like Kim Kardashian

While she may not be Kanye’s next love interest, Angelina does seem to be resembling Kim more and more as she continues to get more work done.

She recently had a new nose job and showed off the aftermath in her Instagram Stories. While her face is still healing, it will be interesting for fans to see if her new nose brings her even closer to looking like Kim’s twin.

Angelina Pivarnick shows off new nose job.

As Angelina continues to deal with rumors regarding her alleged infidelity, fans are able to get a closer look at her and Chris’s marriage on this season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

In one of the most recent episodes, Chris joked that he wasn’t “a virgin anymore” as Angelina boasted that the two had finally had sex after being blunt about their lack of intimacy.

Fans can continue to watch as their marriage issues play out on new episodes of Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.