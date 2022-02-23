Jersey Shore Family Vacation star Angelina Pivarnick shows off new nose job

Angelina Pivarnick shows off her new nose job. Pic credit: MTV

Jersey Shore Family Vacation star Angelina Pivarnick has had a lot going on recently but that didn’t stop her from taking some time for herself.

It seems as though Angelina’s marriage has officially reached its breaking point as Chris Larangeira filed for divorce and moved out of Angelina’s home.

If that wasn’t enough to deal with, a feud was reignited between Angelina and her Jersey Shore Family Vacation castmates when news broke that she was the one who allegedly leaked the infamous wedding speech audio prior to it airing on the show.

Fans will recall that the wedding speech drama caused the girls of the cast not to speak to Angelina for several months and even made Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi decide to take time off from filming.

Despite all of those issues going on, Angelina decided to take some time to focus on herself as she went under the knife to have some work done.

She shared the results of the procedure with her followers on social media.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation’s Angelina Pivarnick shows off new nose job

Angelina caught many of her followers off guard when she went on Instagram Live and showed off her new nose job.

Angelina Pivarnick shows off new nose job. Pic credit: @angelinamtv/Instagram

At first, many fans weren’t sure if something bad had happened to her as she showed off two black eyes and a bruised face.

Angelina revealed that she had recently gotten a nose job and was in the process of healing.

She let people know that she did have a filter on as she knew she’d be called out for that, but admitted she was still dealing with some swelling as she continued to heal.

Angelina said that she already loved her results but knew that it could take upwards of six months for everything to settle and for her face to fully recover from the procedure.

Angelina Pivarnick shows off new nose job. Pic credit: @angelinamtv/Instagram

Angelina had the procedure done by her plastic surgeon Dr. John Paul Tutela. He’s the same plastic surgeon who has done other cosmetic procedures on Angelina in the past.

What other cosmetic procedures has Jersey Shore’s Angelina Pivarnick had done?

Angelina has always been transparent about her decision to get work done on herself. In fact, she’s even gone so far as to say that she refuses to do squats and prefers to do surgery to get her desired appearance instead.

In addition to her new nose job, Angelina has had a bandaid butt lift, along with breast augmentation.

She’s also had botox, lip injections, and scar removal.

Angelina has completely transformed her appearance since the early days of Jersey Shore and fans even think she’s started to look more and more like Kim Kardashian, the star she’s often compared herself to.

Despite all of the crazy going on in Angelina’s life, it appears she wastes no time taking care of herself.

Fans can continue to keep up with Angelina’s ever-changing appearance on this season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.