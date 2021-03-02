Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers Stories
Angelina Pivarnick on Chris Larangeira marriage: ‘ We never have sex’


Angelina Pivarnick and Chris Larangeira during an episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation
Angelina Pivarnick revealed that she and her husband Chris Larangeira rarely have sex Pic credit: MTV

The mid-season finale of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation aired last week as the cast finished celebrating Angelina Pivarnick and Chris Larangeira’s wedding redo.

All of the roommates enjoyed themselves and spent the entire event laughing and having a good time with each other. Vinny Guadagnino even took things a step further and surprised the cast with an afterparty complete with strippers.

Angelina and Chris appeared happy with their wedding redo and the cast was finally in a good place.

Even though Angelina and Chris seemed happy, Angelina spoke about her relationship with Chris and admitted that they have a sexless marriage.

During a confessional interview, Angelina said, “Unfortunately, Chris and I did not have sex, and there was no sex on the real wedding night either. Maybe on the redo, we’ll finally have sex. Probably not but I’m just saying. Yeah, it’s probably not going to happen. It never happens anyway. We never have sex.”

The comment left fans questioning whether Angelina and Chris were as happy as they seemed to be.

Fans speculate that Angelina and Chris may have broken up

Prior to the latest episode, fans speculated that Angelina and Chris may have broken up.

Angelina and Chris rarely post photos of one another on social media and fans noticed that Angelina spent a lot of time going out with her friends. In many of her outings, Chris was nowhere to be found.

Several fans have also questioned the flirtatious relationship that Angelina and Vinny share and have wondered if there was any truth to either of their feelings.

Angelina wasn’t the only one to post social media content that had fans buzzing. Chris also shared a social media post snuggling with their cat (also named Angelina) and captioned it, “Missing my other Angelina…can’t wait to get home Tuesday and see her.”

Rumors circulated that something had gone wrong in their relationship and many believed they had broken up or were headed for divorce.

Angelina and Chris shut down split rumors

Angelina and Chris both shut down the split rumors shortly after fans started talking.

Showbiz Cheatsheet reported that Angelina said, “Just because I don’t post my relationship all over social media doesn’t mean I’m not happy.”

Chris also shared photos of the couple from their wedding day and wished Angelina a happy anniversary. In the post, he wrote about their constant love through their ups and downs and said she was his rock.

Despite Angelina’s revelation that the couple rarely has sex, they appear to still be together and going strong.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation is currently on hiatus.

