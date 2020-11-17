Is Angelina Pivarnick already headed for divorce? Here’s why Jersey Shore fans think she and Chris Larangeira have split

Are Angelina Pivarnick and Chris Larangeira headed for divorce? Jersey Shore fans seem to think so.

The couple’s wedding, which aired during the season three finale of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, ended in drama after Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jenni “JWOWW” Farley, and Deena Cortese’s infamous wedding speech. The girls claimed it was just a joke, but Angelina did not see it that way.

Following the season, Snooki decided to part ways with the franchise and the conflict between the castmates was left unsettled.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Aside from the drama with the roommates, Angelina and Chris have done a few things that left fans wondering if their new marriage was on the rocks.

Angelina goes out without Chris

Angelina is extremely active on social media and is constantly posting pictures out on the town with friends. Chris is rarely present in her photographs, which led fans to think their was trouble in their marriage.

In one of his photos, Chris posed with one of the couple’s cats (also named Angelina) and captioned it, “Missing my other Angelina…can’t wait to get home Tuesday and see her.”

Rumors spread that the couple was unhappy, and Angelina took to social media to respond. According to Showbiz Cheatsheet, she said, “Just because I don’t post my relationship all over social media doesn’t mean I’m not happy.”

Read More Snooki claps back at Jersey Shore name critics

Chris wants tattoo removed

In 2018, Chris and Angelina went on the show How Far is Tattoo Far and they each chose a tattoo for one another. Chris’ tattoo ended up being a hamster to represent Angelina. It poked fun at the “dirty little hamster” comment that Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino made towards her in an early season of Jersey Shore.

Chris was not too happy with the tattoo at the time, but it was his recent social media post that had fans buzzing.

Chris went on his Instagram story asking followers to recommend a good tattoo removal facility. He showed the hamster tattoo and wrote, “I think it’s time to get rid of this sh*t lol.”

While Chris may just be ready to part ways with a tattoo he didn’t like to begin with, fans wonder if it signals trouble in paradise. Angelina continues to follow Chris on Instagram, but it looks like he does not follow her currently.

Season 4 of Jersey Shore Family Vacation is set to air this Thursday. Fans will get to watch the cast take on filming while quarantined together at a Las Vegas resort along with their immediate family members.

Was the pandemic too much for Angelina and Chris’s relationship to handle? Tune in Thursday to find out.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation premieres Thursday at 8/7c on MTV.