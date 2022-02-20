Jersey Shore’s Angelina Pivarnick warns critics ‘slander is illegal’ after denying recent rumors

Jersey Shore’s Angelina Pivarnick shares a warning with her followers after recent allegations. Pic credit: MTV

Rumors are spreading about Jersey Shore Family Vacation star Angelina Pivarnick and she’s not happy about it.

After news broke that Angelina had allegedly been the one to leak her wedding speech audio prior to the episode airing, an entire new feud erupted between her and her castmates.

Jenni “JWOWW” Farley called Angelina out on social media and told her to “stop” denying the allegations. She even claimed that Angelina’s estranged husband Chris Larangeira confirmed that she was the one to leak the audio.

JWOWW wasn’t the only castmate to become upset by the accusations. Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi shared how hurt she was and reminded everyone that the drama from the wedding speech is what led her to take some time off from filming.

Angelina claimed the report was all “lies,” and now she has a warning for those who are making accusations against her.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation’s Angelina Pivarnick warns critics ‘slander is illegal’

Angelina had come right out and denied the recent reports that she leaked her wedding speech audio.

She even told a fan that she didn’t have her phone on her during the speech so she couldn’t have been the one to share it.

Angelina denies leaking the wedding speech audio. Pic credit: @angelinamtvjs/Twitter

Following her denial, Angelina took to social media with a warning to those who were spreading the alleged rumors.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Angelina shared a post that read, “Slander is illegal. You can’t just say things about people or a company that are not true. If you do you run legal risks. So be aware of what content you are putting out on the internet.”

The post went on to talk about “free speech” but reminded people that “you can’t make things up and speak as if they are truth.”

Angelina captioned the post by writing, “All I see are lies. There’s always two sides to every story.”

Angelina warns critics about slander. Pic credit: @angelinamtv/Instagram

Jersey Shore’s Angelina Pivarnick and Chris Larangeira are headed for divorce

The recent allegations that Angelina leaked her wedding speech audio comes following Chris’s decision to officially file for divorce.

It doesn’t seem as though the decision was amicable based on the fact that neither of them has continued to follow one another on social media.

Chris also shared a warning that he was going to be “the Kanye West of Staten Island” and made it seem like he was considering making posts the same way that Kanye did when he went off about his estranged wife Kim Kardashian.

Chris seemingly throws shade at Angelina. Pic credit: @chris_e_piss_e/Instagram

Chris never ended up sharing any posts but according to JWOWW, he confirmed Angelina’s involvement in the leaked audio.

At this time, it’s unclear whether Angelina did leak the wedding speech or not.

Fans should stay tuned as the drama continues to play out.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.