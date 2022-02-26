Jersey Shore Family Vacation’s Angelina Pivarnick accused of cheating with another reality star

Angelina Pivarnick is being accused of cheating with another reality TV star. Pic credit: MTV

Jersey Shore Family Vacation star Angelina Pivarnick is facing another set of accusations amid her divorce from Chris Larangeira.

Rumors spread soon after news broke that Chris had officially filed for divorce as fans tried to piece together the breaking point in their relationship.

Some fans thought that maybe Angelina’s Jersey Shore costar Vinny Guadagnino had something to do with her marriage issues.

Other sources reported that Angelina had been having an alleged ongoing affair with a man by the name of Joe Tarallo. He is allegedly the same man Angelina was seen arguing with on a Ring doorbell video that leaked last year and the man often referred to as “Old Bridge.”

Now, in the most recent rumors to come out, it’s been reported that Angelina allegedly cheated with another reality TV star as well.

Jersey Shore’s Angelina Pivarnick accused of cheating with another reality star

A few months ago, Angelina went missing from social media and wasn’t posting on a daily basis as she usually does.

It was revealed that she was reportedly filming a new reality show with a “shore” based theme.

It’s unclear exactly what the format of the show was, but other rumored castmates included people from shows like Love Island, and Acapulco Shore.

Rumors are now circulating that Angelina allegedly hooked up with one of the stars of Acapulco Shore, Luis “Potro” Caballero.

A source claimed that while Chris knew about Angelina’s hook up with Joe, he “thought she was now loyal and dedicated to working on their marriage,”

Chris allegedly moved out after finding out about Luis.

Jersey Shore’s Angelina Pivarnick denies rumors circulating about her

The latest cheating allegations come following additional rumors that Angelina was the one who supposedly leaked the infamous wedding speech audio prior to the episode airing on Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

Her costars Jenni “JWOWW” Farley and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi fired back at Angelina on social media and were upset to hear that she had done that. When Angelina denied the allegations and called out the report as “lies”, Jenni revealed that Chris had actually confirmed the news to them.

When all of the allegations against her continued to surface, Angelina posted to her Instagram Stories and reminded her critics that “slander is illegal.”

She captioned the quote about slander and said, “All I see are lies.”

Angelina warns critics about slander. Pic credit: @angelinamtv/Instagram

Angelina has yet to speak out specifically on the new allegations regarding Luis but continues to maintain that untrue things are being spoken about her.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.