Here’s which 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way couples are still together and who broke up

The second season of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way has wrapped, and it was a wild ride.

RELATED Gallery

All the couples faced varying levels of adversity in their journey to build lives together, and some were fortunate enough to persevere and end the season with their relationships intact.

However, other couples faced obstacles that were too difficult to overcome, and their relationships ultimately crumbled under the pressure.

Sign up for our newsletter!

For couples like Deavan Clegg and Jihoon Lee, fans became aware of their impending breakup before the end of the season thanks to some ongoing drama on social media.

Yet, for all the drama this season provided, it also included touching storylines, including the birth of Ariela Weinberg and Biniyam Shibre’s son, Aviel.

The season also found a new star in Armando Rubio’s sweet daughter, Hannah, who stole the hearts of many 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way fans over the course of the season.

Now that the season is over, which couples have made their relationships work, and which couples decided to part ways?

Read More 90 Day Fiance: Jenny Slatten wants a ring from Sumit Singh on The Other Way Season 2

Ariela Weinberg and Biniyam Shibre

It was a big year for Ariela and Biniyam.

The couple started the season mid-way through Ariela’s pregnancy. She had decided to move to Ethiopia to be with Biniyam and build a life for their growing family.

But, it was anything but smooth sailing for the couple. Upon her arrival, Ariela was shocked by the state of the apartment that Biniyam had picked out for them.

Thankfully, they were able to find a suitable apartment in the end.

Ariela experienced quite a traumatic birth with their son, Aviel. She was unprepared to give birth as quickly as she did, which resulted in a panic attack on the operating table.

The couple also experienced their fair share of disagreements in how they plan to raise the baby. Ariela ended up giving in and allowing baby Aviel to be both circumcised and baptized after much hesitation.

However, despite all of their differences, Ariela and Biniyam remained committed to making their relationship work. And in the season finale, Biniyam proposed to Ariela during celebrations of the Ethiopian holiday, Timkat.

Deavan Clegg and Jihoon Lee

Deavan and Jihoon’s story was complex. Not only did their relationship and second wedding happen on screen, but fans were also watching their marriage unravel in real life.

The couple tried to make their relationship work on the show despite the lack of trust between them.

The couple was forced to quarantine for weeks in a small apartment with their then 1-year-old son, Taeyang, and Deavan’s 4-year-old daughter, Drascilla. They struggled to get along.

This quarantine had them living in close quarters, and arguments ensued. Eventually, Deavan decided to leave back to the U.S. with the children.

She promised Jihoon that she would eventually bring the family back to Korea and that the move was to save their marriage.

However, that never happened. Once Deavan moved back to the U.S., she quickly moved on with her current boyfriend, Topher Park.

This caused plenty of drama with Jihoon that played out over social media. To seemingly justify why she left the relationship, Deavan accused Jihoon of abusing Drascilla, and in return, he accused her of keeping Taeyang from him.

In August 2020, Deavan confirmed that she had filed for divorce from Jihoon.

Armando Rubio and Kenneth Neidermeier

Armando and Kenneth’s journey throughout the season included big revelations and heartbreaking conversations.

Kenneth moved from Florida to Mexico to be with his boyfriend, Armando, and his young daughter, Hannah.

To prepare for Kenneth’s arrival, Armando engaged in conversations with his family, who refused to acknowledge Armando was gay.

It was hard for his family to process, but Armando remained committed to Kenneth and their relationship.

The couple moved in together, and Kenneth proposed to Armando with two of his daughters’ help.

When Kenneth and Armando went to the marriage office to obtain their marriage license, they were devastated to learn that their application was denied due to discrepancies between state and federal laws in Mexico.

However, in the season finale, the couple received wonderful news when they learned that their petition to the National Human Rights Commission in Mexico had been accepted.

This means that they are now able to wed legally.

According to their social media, it seems that they’re still together and living in Mexico.

Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh

There was no way that Jenny and Sumit could have properly prepared for the backlash their relationship would receive.

Sumit followed through on his divorce from his first wife, which cost him and his family a hefty amount of money. But things for the couple didn’t get easier after his divorce was finalized.

Jenny was ready to move on with their relationship and work towards getting married once his divorce was confirmed, but Sumit’s family wouldn’t allow it.

During one particularly tough scene, Sumit explained his deep pain caused by his first marriage, which was arranged by his parents. He told them that at one point, things were so bad for him that he contemplated suicide.

That statement came back to bite Sumit when he and Jenny sat down with his parents later in the season in an attempt to receive their blessing to wed.

Sumit’s parents refused to give their blessing, and when Sumit suggested he would go through with the wedding anyway, his mother threatened to take her own life if he dared follow through.

Eventually, Sumit and his parents agreed that he would remain in a relationship with Jenny, but the two couldn’t wed. At the end of the season, Sumit presented Jenny with a promise ring.

According to social media, it appears the couple is still together and living in India.

Melyza Zeta and Tim Clarkson

Tim and Melyza didn’t start on the strongest note this season.

In fact, their storyline began with Tim confessing that he had been unfaithful to Melyza. Making amends and fixing their relationship was his main motivation in moving to Colombia to be with her.

While most of their story found them trying to figure out where they wanted the relationship to go, it was also riddled with secrets that kept them from truly moving forward.

At one point, Melyza revealed that while the couple was on a break from their relationship, she had started seeing someone else.

This left some fans wondering how Melyza could be so angry with Tim when she practically did the same thing to him.

Things came to a head when Tim revealed that he would be moving back to the U.S. for his job. He claimed that he couldn’t find work in Colombia.

Since then, it seems that Tim is still in the U.S., and Melyza posted a couple of cryptic messages on her Instagram that hint at a breakup.

In one post, which came shortly after their goodbye episode of the show, Melyza posted a snap of her smiling into a mirror with the caption “happier.”

It’s unclear if the couple has officially called it quits.

Brittany Banks and Yazan Abo Horira

Likely one of the most polarizing couples in the show’s history, Brittany and Yazan’s storyline was easily one of the most dramatic.

Brittany’s move to Jordan was surprising since she was a bold and free-spirited American woman who loved to drink and wear revealing clothing.

However, she claimed that her love for Yazan was enough to make the move worth it.

She made it clear to Yazan that she wasn’t willing to adopt the customs of his culture fully, and it was a point of contention for the couple for the majority of the season.

This lack of commitment was a red flag for Yazan’s family, and they were quick to let the couple know of their disapproval. From their perspective, Yazan brought shame to the family by settling for a woman like Brittany.

Although this was frustrating for Brittany, especially because the language barrier between her and Yazan was so severe, she didn’t fully understand Yazan’s danger just by being in their relationship.

Finally, with the help of a translator, Brittany was able to have a conversation with one of Yazan’s brothers, who explained that some people hated Yazan and wanted him dead because of his relationship with Brittany.

When she expressed that she didn’t want him to lose his family because of her, it was clear that she was finally beginning to understand that this was more than just Yazan’s parents not liking her.

Brittany continues to post on social media. Some posts include Yazan. However, there is no confirmation as to whether or not the couple is still together.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.