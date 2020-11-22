90 Day Fiance: Brittany reaches out to Yazan’s brother as she tries to decide if they will stay together

In her quest to figure out what is really going on with Yazan Abo Horira, Brittany Banks sat down with his brother to ask the tough questions about how his family really feels about their relationship and whether they would ever come around.

Brittany has been torn on whether she should continue to pursue a relationship with Yazan or if they should call it quits on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way.

Yazan is willing to give up his family

Yazan has already made it clear that he is willing to stand up to his parents and face the consequences in order to marry Brittany and be together.

But their relationship is causing serious issues with his family that are much bigger than Brittany seems to realize, and it’s getting to the point that even if Yazan and Brittany were to split, his family may never forgive him for betraying their beliefs and lifestyle to be with her.

Now, Brittany is finally starting to get an idea of just how serious the consequences of their relationship might be for Yazan.

Brittany opens up to Yazan’s brother

With her translator at the ready, Brittany tells Yazan’s brother how much she loves him and wants to be with him but doesn’t “feel comfortable doing that” if it’s not what his family wants.

After a long pause, he responds, “Brittany I don’t know what to tell you. To be honest, I am scared for Yazan.”

He continues, “The family is not accepting this situation and their point of view is that he is gonna marry a foreigner and become like them.”

His biggest concern about Yazan’s relationship with Brittany is that “there are people in the family that genuinely hate him now and it might get to the point where they might decide to kill him,” the translator explains.

With the family’s honor at stake, Brittany finally seems to realize just how serious this situation has become.

This information is enough to break Brittany down and the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way sneak peek ends with her in tears.

She seemed to think that Yazan’s family would come around eventually because of their love for him and then, ultimately accept her too. But this isn’t the U.S. and Yazan’s family is very conservative. According to his brother, they likely won’t come around as they’re upset over his decision to be with Brittany continues to grow.

Be sure to check out the sneak peek below and tune in to see how this all plays out as Brittany and Yazan attempt to make their relationship work despite wildly different religions and different world views.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.