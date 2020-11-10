After tons of backlash Brittany Banks is defending her relationship with Yazan, says they have ‘passionate, burning chemistry’

It’s fair to say that Brittany Banks is not a fan favorite of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers.

Matter of fact, she seems to get more and more hate as the season goes on.

The consensus by many viewers is that the up and coming rapper is only on the show for publicity and that she doesn’t really want a relationship with Yazan.

Furthermore, the US citizen has been getting a lot of backlash for not respecting Jordanian culture.

After the latest episode aired on Sunday night, the backlash for Brittany intensified.

And now she’s speaking out!

Brittany Banks defends her relationship

The 26-year-old has heard all the criticism being thrown her way and she has a response for all the naysayers.

Brittany took to her Instagram stories a few hours ago and shared a lengthy post defending her relationship with Yazan.

In it she writes, “No matter how much Yazana and I are different or how much we fight, it’s clear we have a passion burning chemistry. Only people who love each other fight that hard about being together.”

She adds, “He sees a side of me Y’all don’t see. I cook for him, rub him. clean after him. Push him to be better. Helped him learn English. It’s a reason he loves me.”

She also wrote in her message that she meets Yazan halfway.

If you scroll through the social media comments you’ll notice many 90 Day Fiance fans urging Yazan to end the relationship, and calling Banks selfish.

Before ending her message Brittany had one final word for the haters, “What’s understood don’t have to be explained.

90 Day Fiance fans bash Brittany Banks

It’s highly doubtful that Brittany’s lengthy defense of her relationship will do much to change the minds of 90 Day Fiance fans.

They’ve really been going in on the TLC alum after the latest episode aired.

After another argument with her 24-year-old Jordanian beau, Brittany decides she’s still going to Jordan but not for Yazan.

Instead, she brought her friend along for a girls’ trip while declaring the end of her relationship with Yazan.

The two friends decided that they would tour the country, but their disregard for the culture had viewers up in arms.

“Urgh this Brittany chick is beyond dumb & just a vile human being,” writes one Twitter user.

“Somehow or another, I believe that Brittany will never be allowed in any Islamic country again… and rightfully so. She ruined Yazan’s life,” adds another commenter.

Do you think the backlash against Brittany is justified?

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8/7 on TLC.